HVCB or CNHA? Hawaii Tourism Agreement in the Spirit of Mālama

The State agency in charge of tourism in Hawaii, the largest industry in the Aloha State, had been going through a conflict over what agency will be in charge of promotion and receive the 10 million Dollar budget associated with it.

The door was opened by the first-ever native Hawaiian CEO of HTA for a native Hawaiian Culture organization to get this task.

Today HTA issued the following press statement:

After the procurement award to the Council for Native Hawaiian, Advancement was announced in June, followed by a formal protest from the Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau, both parties have worked tirelessly and collaboratively during this time and have found a way forward in partnership.

“I am very pleased with the progress the two organizations have made in coming together so that we can move forward in the best interest of the State,” said DBEDT Director Mike McCartney.

“Both organizations add tremendous value to the visitor industry with their commitment and skills. In the spirit of HRS 5-7.5b, the Aloha Spirit law, we plan to move quickly, collaboratively, and with due diligence during this extension to work through the details so that a resolution right for all of Hawai‘i is reached.”

Kūhiō Lewis, CNHA chief executive officer, shared, “We look forward to having a seat at the table alongside HTA, the visitor industry, HVCB, and the people of Hawai‘i to achieve a regenerative model that protects and perpetuates our precious community, resources, and ‘āina.

Finding solutions is easy with the right spirit and focus. It is time to move forward. Together.”

“We also look forward to collaborating with HTA and CNHA to collectively achieve a regenerative tourism model that positively impacts Hawai‘i’s natural resources and benefits residents statewide,” said John Monahan, president, and CEO of the Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau.

“We are pleased to be able to continue to share the Mālama Hawai‘i message in the U.S. marketplace during this uncertain economic climate as we enter the fourth quarter.

However, it is even more important that we look ahead and continue our branding and education programs for the crucial first quarter of 2023 when many people are planning and booking their travel.”

HTA President and CEO John De Fries said, “The commitment and resilience shown by both organizations in finding a shared pathway demonstrate the spirit of Mālama Ku‘u Home or caring for our beloved home.

Going forward, we will utilize our collective momentum and creativity to work through the details of how best we can serve Hawai‘i.”

While work continues on the resolution of the protest, a six-month extension of HVCB’s current contracts for U.S. Brand Management and Global Support Services will extend their work until March 31, 2023.

This extension, agreed to by all three parties, will ensure the continuation of important work in visitor education, including the GoHawaii.com website and call center.

