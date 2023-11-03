Cruise Industry News eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief Norway Travel

Hurtigruten Norway Promotes Sustainable Tourism in Greenland

11 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Hurtigruten Norway is expanding beyond Norway for the first time as the company has entered into a partnership with Arctic Umiaq Line (AUL).

With a legacy of serving remote Arctic communities, both AUL and Hurtigruten Norway are pioneers in promoting responsible travel and tourism.

The companies are partnering to develop AUL’s unique product for the international traveler and promote sustainable tourism in Greenland.

The Greenlandic company is a 12-port operation, connecting local communities on the west coast using one small ship, Sarfaq Ittuk.

With three new airports scheduled to open in Greenland by 2025, including two capable of handling international flights, it will become much easier and faster for North Americans to travel to Greenland.

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

