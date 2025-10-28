Hurricane Melissa Tourism Update: Jamaica Reassures the Safety of Visitors

The Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism for Jamaica, told eTurboNews minutes ago that the situation is under control and reminded the public that Jamaica reassures the Safety of Visitors

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) is assuring all visitors currently on the island that their safety remains the top priority as the country continues its comprehensive preparedness and response efforts for Hurricane Melissa.

The Tourism Emergency Operations Centre (TEOC), activated under the Ministry of Tourism, is fully operational and serves as the central coordinating hub for all hurricane-related activities within the tourism sector. The Centre monitors development, coordinates communication, and ensures a seamless flow of information between hotels, attractions, trade and other key stakeholders, transportation providers, and relevant government agencies.

The TEOC consistently liaises with the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA), and other key partners to ensure that all tourism entities are adhering to established safety protocols.

Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management 2-4 Haining Road Kingston 5, Jamaica Email: od *** @ ******* ca.com Tel: 1 (876) 906-9674 Toll free: 888-225-5637 Fax: 1 (876) 754-3229

Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to ensuring that every visitor on the island is safe and supported during this period. “The safety and security of our visitors are paramount. Through the coordinated efforts of the TEOC and our industry partners, we are ensuring that all necessary measures are in place to protect and assist every guest. Jamaica’s tourism sector is built on strong partnerships and resilience, and those values are guiding our response currently.”

Donovan White, Director of Tourism, added, “The JTB, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and the JHTA, is maintaining constant contact with hotels, attractions, and ground transportation providers to ensure that visitors are safe and well-informed. We are also keeping our international offices and partners updated to provide reassurance for families and travelers abroad.

As part of the collaborative response, hoteliers across the island are offering distress rates to assist visitors who may need to extend their stay, and shelter spaces have been made available for those requiring a safe place during the passage of the hurricane. These include the Montego Bay Convention Centre and James Hunter Conference Centre in Negril.

Airports are awaiting clearance to reopen safely, allowing visitors to return home as soon as conditions permit.

The TEOC remains fully activated 24 hours a day to coordinate support efforts and ensure the continued protection of everyone within the tourism sector. Visitors are encouraged to remain in close contact with their hotels, tour representatives, and airline providers for the latest updates. Official information and advisories will continue to be shared through the Meteorological Service of Jamaica (@metservicejamaica) and the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (@odpemjamaica).

Tourism partners and visitors who require assistance should contact the TEOC using the following channels:

Emergency Lines: (876) 382-6712, (658) 213-2802, (658) 213-2803, (658) 213-2804

WhatsApp Line: (876) 469-0265

Email: te**@*****ov.jm