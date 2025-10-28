Hurricane Melissa is On Target for Jamaica with 160-175 MPH Winds

Jamaica is about to take a full hit from 5 Star Hurricane Melissa. Jamaica, home of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Center, is well prepared and is using all available tools to minimize the damage this storm will most certainly bring to the island of Jamaica.

Three people have already died in Jamaica as of 1.00 am local time, according to a report on the BBC, as US meteorologists are warning of catastrophic and life-threatening conditions.

A reader from Guam recalls the Category 5 Typhoon Pongsona in 2002, which blew out his ocean-facing balcony wall. His advice is: if you are not inside a solidly designed concrete building with a 100% concrete roof, wear a bike helmet, work gloves, eye protection, and heavy jeans.

Hurricane Melissa is the strongest storm measured this year, and the strongest to hit the Island of Jamaica since 1851.

With evacuation orders in place, it appears the storm may hit Jamaica’s west coast harder than the Kingston area, eventually crossing the island and also affecting areas where many of the known five-star hotels and resorts are located. Resorts are expected to have the necessary safety measures in place for guests to shelter.

The Jamaica Tourism Board is posting travel alerts on https://www.visitjamaica.com/travel-alerts/

eTurboNews is in direct contact with relevant authorities in Jamaica and will update as news comes in. For any readers currently in Jamaica, please update us using our forms, WhatsApp, and contact details on https://breakingnewseditor.com/tips/

All airports in Jamaica are closed.