Hurricane Melissa Current Status for Jamaica and Cuba: Travel and Tourism Restrictions

Travel and Tourism Restrictions are in place for Jamaica and Cuba. While Hurricane Melissa passed Jamaica and the country will soon be waking up and able to assess the situation, including damages, injuries, and the outlook to reopen travel and tourism for the country of reggae and beaches. Currently, Cuba is under a direct attack by the strongest hurricane it has had to bear, making landfall in Cuba with 120 mph winds. Shelter is in place for many residents and visitors. The Bahamas is next in the path of this monster hurricane, creating significant challenges for the most critical industry in affected Caribbean countries, travel and tourism. With the World Travel Market in London opening next week, it will change the tone of the second-largest travel and tourism fair.

Hurricane Melissa blasted across Jamaica on Tuesday as a record Category 5 storm, then struck eastern Cuba early Wednesday as a Category 3, unleashing catastrophic winds, flooding, and landslides. Officials confirmed casualties in Jamaica and mass evacuations in Cuba as airports closed, cruises rerouted, and resorts locked down to protect guests.

Human toll and damage from Hurricane Melissa

Jamaica: Authorities and major outlets reported at least three deaths linked to storm preparations and dozens of injuries , with the southwest (St Elizabeth/Clarendon) among the worst hit. Hospitals sustained damage, power was knocked out to large swaths of the grid, and roads were impassable in multiple parishes. The government declared a disaster as assessments began at first light.

Region-wide, outlets tally at least seven deaths to date across the Caribbean, including Jamaica, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic, with numbers expected to change as access improves.

Travel and transport to and from Jamaica or Cuba

Airports: Jamaica’s MBJ (Montego Bay) and KIN (Kingston) suspended operations during the peak. At the same time, SCU (Santiago de Cuba) and HOG (Holguín) closed in eastern Cuba as authorities prioritized evacuations and damage checks. Carriers issued waivers and rolled cancellations.

Hotels & Resorts: Lockdowns, evacuations, and phased re-openings

Jamaica (north & west coasts): Resorts from Negril–Montego Bay–Ocho Rios placed guests under shelter-in-place protocols , restricting movement to interior hallways/ballrooms during the worst winds. Brand emergency playbooks (e.g., Sandals/Beaches ) were activated, with property teams securing grounds, staging generators and water, and communicating through guest apps and notice boards. The Tourism Emergency Operations Centre (TEOC) was activated to coordinate with national disaster agencies and hotel associations.

What travelers to Jamaica or Cuba should expect next:

Rolling airport and hotel re-openings after structural inspections, reduced services (power/water/connectivity) in hard-hit areas, and flex policies from airlines/tour operators for date changes around Oct 28–31. Contact your hotel and carrier before heading to any airport.

Forecast and outlook after Hurricane Melissa

Forecasters warn of prolonged flooding/landslides in Cuba as Melissa tracks toward the Bahamas, with watches posted for Bermuda. Officials stress that casualty and damage figures may rise as remote areas are reached and communications restored.