Hurricane Lee out in the Atlantic Ocean has rapidly intensified and is now a powerful Category 5 storm.

What began as a storm with speeds of 35 miles per hour has steadily increased over the past 24 hours to 168 miles per hour. Hurricane Lee is now classified as a Category 5 storm, and it is expected to intensify even more.

The good news is the current projected path keeps Hurricane Lee in the ocean waters away from Caribbean land masses.