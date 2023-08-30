Hurricane Idalia Slams Florida & Georgia, Heads for South Carolina

Storms surges, heavy rain, and high winds still clocking at around 90 miles per hour are ongoing since Idalia made landfall on the Gulf Coast of Florida early this morning, entering as a Category 3 storm. Almost 264,000 Florida residents are without power and coastal areas are flooded.

The storm surge caused by Idalia is setting water level records from Tampa Bay to the Big Bend region. In Cedar Key, Jim Cantore reported on X social media that they were dealing with a powerful 6-foot storm surge.

In the Florida Keys, Idalia passed far west of the island chain before it picked up strength and became a hurricane. Key West International Airport and Florida Keys Marathon International Airport are operating normally as is electricity, water, and communications infrastructure. The National Hurricane Center discontinued a tropical storm watch for Lower Florida Keys as well as tropical storm warning for Dry Tortugas.

Hurricane Idalia is now a Category 1 storm as it travels across northern Florida and into Georgia, lashing the Southeast with heavy rain and strong winds. In Valdosta, Georgia, a flash flood emergency was declared as the National Weather Service reported 3-5 inches of rain fell in less than an hour and caused water rescues. South Carolina is preparing and has opened emergency shelters.