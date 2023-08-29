Destination News News Update Newsletter Tourism Travel Weather USA Travel News

Hurricane Idalia Now Category 2

54 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz
1 min read
image courtesy of weather.com
Written by Linda Hohnholz

Southern Florida is already being affected by Hurricane Idalia, now at Category 2 status with winds up to 100 miles per hour.

SAFETY & TOURISM

Idalia is expected to move northward through the Gulf of Mexico and then head for Florida tomorrow (Wednesday) morning when by the time it makes landfall it will be a Category 3 hurricane.

Already w​ater levels are running around 1 to 2 feet above normal from Naples to Fort Myers along with the Tampa Bay area midday high tide. Also some low-lying areas have seen inundation from coastal flooding.

Potential damage could be caused from catastrophic storm surge, damaging winds, and flooding rainfall as well as a threat of tornadoes.

After Florida, Idalia will head to southern Georgia and North and South Carolina by Thursday where it is anticipated to weaken to tropical storm strength.

Walt Disney World Resort located in Orlando, Florida, issued the following statement:

“Walt Disney World Resort is currently operating under normal conditions. We are closely monitoring the path of the projected weather as we continue to prioritize the safety of our Guests and Cast Members.”

