Hurricane Ian’s effects on Jamaica, Cuba, and the Cayman Islands

Tropical Storm Ian was packing winds of 65mph with higher gusts, as it travelled north-west towards Grand Cayman at 13mph

At 10 pm Sunday, the storm was located less than 140 miles south of the Cayman Islands and was still a tropical storm.

The center is expected to pass 73 miles SW of Grand Cayman at around 7 am tomorrow, Monday morning.

Ian will be at hurricane strength on Monday as the storm continues to strengthen and track closer to Cayman aiming at Western Cuba in its path. Tropical-storm-force winds currently extend outward up to 70 miles from the center.

Grand Cayman remains under a hurricane warning and the Sister Islands under a tropical storm watch.

Locals and visitors should stay informed and be prepared by visiting www.gov.ky and www.caymanprepared.ky or tuning in to Radio Cayman 89.9FM on Grand Cayman or 93.9FM on the Sister Islands.

The entire US State of Florida declared both a State and a Federal emergency ahead of the hurricane.

Ian is located in the western Caribbean Sea and is making its long-anticipated turn toward the northwest.

I​t is producing some outer bands of showers with locally heavy rain wrapping into Jamaica.

Earlier tropical storm Ian caused a flash flood warning for St Mary, Portland, St Thomas, Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine, and Clarendon in Jamaica on Monday and possibly into early Tuesday.