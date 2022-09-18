Hurricane Fiona’s target is now Puerto Rico

Hurricane Fiona impacted Puerto Rico. The South part of the island sees hurricane-force wind gusts and torrential rain.

Earlier Fiona has strengthened to a hurricane and may become a Major Hurricane (CAT 3) by the middle of the week as it heads back over water.

Rain totals of 10-15 inches will be widespread in eastern #PuertoRico w/localized 20-25”. Rainfall rates of 2-3 inches/hour.

President Biden declared an emergency.

More than 560,000 households on the island are already without power. In Caguas, the municipality with the largest number of customers without power. They lost power at 8 am.

A reader from Puerto Rico posted to social media:

“Reading about how Puerto Rico still hasn’t recovered from Maria, which was FIVE YEARS AGO, just makes me sick for them now that Fiona has strengthened. Here’s hoping Biden responds better and doesn’t toss some paper towels their way.”

Authorities opened over 80 shelters and closed beaches and casinos, and residents are urged to take safe shelter. Fiona has already caused one death. About 80 kilometers south of the city of Ponce, with maximum sustained winds near 130 kilometers per hour.

Hotels and Resorts are secured at this time to minimize the impact on visitors.

As of 11 a.m., the US Virgin Island hurricane watch is discontinued, but the tropical storm warning remains in effect for the US territory.

