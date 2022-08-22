Huntington’s Disease Treatment Market Size to Grow by USD 325 Mn in 2021, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceuticals Among Key Vendors: Market.us

Huntington’s Disease Treatment Market size was valued at USD 325 million in 2021, to USD 1813.18 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.5% between 2022-2030.

Over the forecast period, the fastest growing segment in the disease-modifying therapies market is expected to be the one with the highest growth. This is due to increased R&D in disease-modifying therapies and rising demand for advanced products such as gene therapy or stem cell therapy. In the future, the market may be fueled by favorable government initiatives like Fast Track Designation (U.S. FDA), which accelerates the registration process. Sage Therapeutics’s drug SAGE-718 was granted fast-track designation by the U.S. FDA in September 2021 as a possible treatment for Huntington’s Disease.

Huntington’s Disease Treatment Market: Drivers

Increased Adoption of Enhanced Treatments and Medicines to Drive Demand for Treatment Options.

Market expansion will be driven by the involvement of key industry players in the search for a Huntington’s Disease (HD) treatment. This could be due to increasing patient numbers and disease prevalence in Europe and North America. Market growth will be aided by the unmet demand for HD-modifying drugs and therapies.

Increasing Research and Development to Accelerate Market Development.

Huntington’s Disease is incurable. There is no treatment or cure. This means there are many opportunities to research and develop new therapeutic options. This will likely boost market growth significantly over the forecast period. Potential government programs that promote the development of new pharmaceuticals will be another factor driving market expansion.

Huntington’s Disease Treatment Market: Restraints

A shortage of drugs impedes the market growth.

Huntington’s disease has a restricted number of licensed medicines due to strict standards and restrictions. This will likely limit market growth over the entire forecast period. Due to the stigma associated with Huntington’s disease, low awareness in many parts of the world, strict drug approval restrictions, alternative therapies plans, and a small number of approved drugs will likely limit the market growth.

Market Key Trends:

The Huntington’s Disease Treatment Market is projected to have a significant market share for the Symptomatic Treatment Segment.

The largest share is expected to be held by the symptomatic treatment segment during the forecast Year. Segment revenue has been boosted by the relatively high availability and usage rate for symptom management therapeutics. This segment generates high revenue because of the need for multiple treatments and the intervention by a multispecialty team.

Motor impairment and chorea are the main focus of symptomatic therapeutic development. Chorea is still the most common clinical feature of Huntington’s disease. Most therapeutic studies have been conducted on it. Neurocrine Biosciences, for example, announced that valentine significantly reduced chorea in Huntington’s patients in Phase 3 clinical trial called-KINECT HD in December 2021. A May 2021 research paper published in Brain showed that gene editing therapy could slow down the progression of symptoms. These ongoing studies will play an important role in determining the market share for this segment over the next years.

Recent development:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced in January 2022 a partnership with Roche to evaluate tominersen in a Phase 2 trial for Huntington’s Disease treatment.

Novartis, a leading manufacturer of disease-modifying therapies for Huntington’s disease, announced that Novartis had been granted FDA Fast Track status in December 2021.

Competitive Landscape:

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Wave Life Sciences

Ionis Pharmaceuticals/ Roche

Raptor Pharmaceuticals

Prana Biotechnology

Type

Symptomatic Therapy

Disease-Modifying Therapy

Application

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Industry, By Region

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Key questions:

What is the market size for treatments for Huntington’s disease growing at? Who are the major participants in the market for treating Huntington’s disease? What is the anticipated market price for treating Huntington’s illness in 2031? Which area has made the most investments in the market for treating Huntington’s disease? Who are the major participants in the market for treating Huntington’s disease? What are the variables influencing the market for treatments for Huntington’s disease? What CAGR did the market for treatments for Huntington’s disease grow at between 2015 and 2021? What are the main changes in consumer demand as the economy changes? What difficulties do SMEs and well-known suppliers confront in the market for treating Huntington’s disease?

