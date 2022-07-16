Hundreds of women sue Uber for putting growth over safety

US law firm Slater Slater Schulman LLP has filed a lawsuit in San Francisco County Superior Court on behalf of more that 500 Uber female passengers, who claim that they were attacked by popular ride-hailing platform’s drivers.

According to the lawsuit, female passengers in a number of US states “were kidnapped, sexually assaulted, sexually battered, raped, falsely imprisoned, stalked, harassed, or otherwise attacked by Uber drivers.”

“Slater Slater Schulman LLP has approximately 550 clients with claims against Uber, with at least 150 more being actively investigated,” the law firm stated.

The lawsuit alleges that since Uber became aware in 2014 of the fact that its drivers “were sexually assaulting and raping female passengers,” not much has changed.

According to the female passengers’ lawyers, is due to the ride-sharing platform’s “prioritization of growth over customer safety”.

The lawsuit blames Uber for eschewing “traditional background check standards,” for failing to report any criminal activity to the law enforcement agencies, and for not installing security video cameras in the cars.

“It is well past time for Uber to take concrete actions to protect its customers,” the law firm said.

The lawsuit was filed about two weeks after the publication of Uber’s Second US Safety Report.

Uber stressed in the report that it had “remained steadfast” in fulfilling its commitments regarding passenger safety. According to the document, in 2019 and 2020, the company received 3,824 reports across “the five most severe categories of sexual assault and misconduct.”

“Compared to the first Safety Report, which covered 2017 and 2018, the rate of sexual assault reported on the Uber app decreased by 38%,” Uber claimed.

The ride-sharing giant has not commented yet on the lawsuit.

Uber has also been making headlines around the world over the so-called ‘Uber Files’ –leaked company documents uncovered by Britain’s Guardian newspaper. They exposed its alleged secretive deals with governments and attempts to thwart police investigations. They also revealed that Uber executives saw themselves as “pirates” taking over the transportation industry, with help from high-profile friends.

In response to the revelations, Uber claimed that it had moved on “from an era of confrontation to one of collaboration, demonstrating a willingness to come to the table and find common ground with former opponents.”

The ride-sharing giant also claims that it had invested heavily in safety, asking the public to judge it by what it has done over the last five years and by what it will do in the future.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News