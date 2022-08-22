Humanized Mouse And Rat Model Market Size Worth USD 2.1 billion Growing at a CAGR of 6.5%

The global Humanized Mouse And Rat Model Market size was USD 2.1 billion in 2021. This market is expected to expand at an annual compound growth rate (CAGR of 6.5%) between 2021 to 2032. The growth of the market is due to a growing number of research activities using humanized animals, the demand for personalized medicine, a rising number of R&D activities at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and continuous support from both the government sector and the private sector through grants and investments. This report is designed to describe, forecast, and analyze the Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market size based on type and end-user.

The growing market for genetically engineered models is driving its growth. This model can help researchers validate and identify potential therapeutic targets. The market will be driven by increasing R&D spending in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. Market growth is driven primarily by demand for humanized ACE2 mice models (hACE2) that study the pathogenesis of SARS-CoV-2. Many major players are focused on developing models that support COVID-19 research.

Personalized medicine has increased demand worldwide for humanized rodent and mouse models. Charles River Laboratories has rare microbiome and custom disease models that can be used to test personalized therapy drugs. Growing demand for human-like animal and primary tissue/cell models drives the need for custom models to validate safety, efficacy, or target validation in cellular therapies.

Driving Factors

Driver: Growing demand to personalize medicine

Personalized medicine refers to developing tailored medicines that target specific treatment and care. These medicines are created using animal models, especially mice models. The disease is then recorded, and immune-deficient models are transplanted using human tissues. The model is then treated with various drugs and gene therapies to determine the best treatment. This allows for personalized medicine to be created for each patient.

Cancer is a major problem for healthcare systems in every country. The direct and indirect costs of cancer in the US will be approximately USD 300 billion by 2020. Various in vitro and in vivo strategies are being used to combat the increasing incidence of cancer to offer effective treatments for patients. The emergence of humanized mouse/rat models is a significant development in this field. These models have high predictive powers for the efficacy and safety of anti-cancer treatments. Numerous research studies are currently being done to improve mouse models replicating the human genome and responding to various human diseases. This is one of the most exciting innovations. The creation of avatar mice is possible by infecting cancer cells in immunodeficient mouse models, which results in the development of tumors. These mice can be referred to as personalized mice models. Champions Oncology, a company specializing in personalized medicine, created mouse avatars. In 2014, the company placed patient tumors under the skins of mice with low immune systems to test the effectiveness of cancer treatments.



Many key factors are the advancements in genomics and proteomics as well as the Human Genome Project, the development and application of targeted diagnostics or therapeutics, and the increasing emphasis on prevention and health. It is anticipated that personalized medicine will continue to grow in popularity.

Restraining Factors

Restrain: High cost of humanized models



Humanized models can be created by grafting human cells, genes, or tissues onto an immunodeficient mouse/rat. Humanized models can be used in experiments for thousands of dollars. Even if one patient is involved, the cost of maintaining and creating these models can run into the thousands. It can be costly to use humanized models for government-funded basic research. These main factors limit the widespread adoption of humanized models worldwide.

Recent Developments



– China’s Cyagen Biosciences Inc. has genetically engineered mice available for USD 17,000 per couple.

– Taconic Biosciences released TRUBIOME a genetically engineered mammal in 2019

– Model of the ARTE10 Alzheimer’s Disease mouse

– Charles River entered into a cooperative agreement with genOway for access to its customers with 2,000 readymade knockout mice models.

– Taconic Biosciences joined Cyagen Biosciences to form a strategic alliance in 2018. This partnership will allow the two companies to combine their resources to provide global scientists with premium custom model design services and generation services.

Key Market Segments

Type

Genetic

Cell-Based

Application

Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology Companies

Key Market Players included in the report:

The Jackson Laboratory (US)

Taconic Biosciences (US)

Horizon Discovery Group plc (UK)

genOway (France)

Charles River Laboratories (US)

Harbour Antibodies BV (China)

Hera BioLabs (US)

Vitalstar Biotechnology Co (China)

inGenious Targeting Laboratory (US)

AXENIS S.A.S (France)

Crown Bioscience (US)

Transgenic (Japan)

Champions Oncology (US)

Horizon Discovery Group plc (UK)

Hera BioLabs (US)

Yecuris Corporation (US)

