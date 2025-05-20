Ultimately though, it’s the campfire gene in our human DNA that provides the added value here. As humans, we need to come together, to meet and connect.

In an age dominated by new event technologies and a burgeoning AI business landscape it was the fundamentals of the human experience that shone through the education program on the opening morning of IMEX Frankfurt.

Human Connection and Emotional Design Shine at IMEX Frankfurt

The bustling Inspiration Hub, home to the show’s education sessions, saw Padraic Gilligan, SITE’s Head of Marketing deliver: SITE research: How destinations can meet evolving incentive travel needs. He shared findings from the organization’s latest incentive travel trends report, explaining: “Despite being able to create rich digital experiences, our data shows that activities such as trade events convert enquiries into business. A fam trip, for example, is a sales call on steroids. Nothing beats it. It’s personal relationships that move the needle,” he said.

Be distinctive. Be different

At the Inspiration Hub’s ‘Forest’ room, Colja Dams, CEO of Vok Dams, offered insights and advice on how to use AI to elevate event planning and design. He shared his agency’s carefully researched and qualified list of the 25 most useful AI tools, including video editing, live-translation, automated captions, AI agents, event robots and more: “Our research, together with client conversations shows that, yes, AI is increasing productivity but currently that just means ‘more stuff’. And ‘more stuff’ means everything has become standardized and average. From speciality coffee shops, to AirBnbs to car designs to logos, we’ve entered an age of average sameness that no-one’s happy with,” he explained. “I urge you to be distinctive. Be different. Be disruptive. This will make your events stand out and get you the results you’re looking for.”

Colja concluded, “Ultimately though, it’s the campfire gene in our human DNA that provides the added value here. As humans, we need to come together, to meet and connect. That, together with developments in AI means 2025 is going to be the most interesting year in events yet, until next year, of course!”

Design for lasting emotional resonance

It was a similar story for a standing room only audience hearing results from the AMEX Global Travel Trends Report. Attendees were urged to use a ‘broaden and build’ approach to event planning, starting with psychological safety. “Event planners are now using the language of the theater, thinking in terms of acts in a play and mapping out the emotional journey they want attendees to experience. They’re asking themselves, how are we designing the first act to offer a peak emotional moment. Where will we build in time and space for rest and relaxation? And where is our lasting emotional resonance coming from?” explained Sofia Eriksson, AMEX’s Director of Sales EMEA, Meetings & Events.

In Good Design is Good Business, Tobias Geisler also spoke about using strong event design principles to generate emotional resonance. In his joint session with IMEX’s own Head of Design Anna Gyseman, they explored the multiple impacts of intentional design. “Good design creates an experience which, in turn, creates feelings of joy, trust and belonging,” he said. “These feelings have a direct positive impact on business success.”