Government News Education eTurboNews | eTN Jamaica Travel Meeting and Incentive Travel People in Travel and Tourism Trending News UK Travel World Travel News

Human Capital Development is Critical to the future of Tourism

Add Comment
3 hours ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
2 min read
, Human Capital Development is Critical to the future of Tourism, eTurboNews | eTN
Hon. Minister Bartlett - image courtesy of Jamaica Tourism Ministry
Avatar
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

The Jamaica Tourism Minister known for resilience and out of the box ideas had a message for fellow ministers at the World Travel Market in London today.

Speaking at the World Travel Market’s Ministers’ Summit in London today, Jamaica’s Tourism Minister Bartlett, who is also a Vice Chair of the UNWTO Executive Council, highlighted that the future of the travel and tourism industry relies on its workers and their ability to innovate and create new ideas.

Adding to his remarks on global workforce issues he made at the ITB trade show when Minister Bartlett explained the formation of a Tourism Employment Expansion Mandate (TEEM) project, which is a cross-sector collaborative effort to understand the workforce deficit in the travel industry.

At ITB it had released new global research that indicates the situation is more critical than ever.

Click to join World Tourism Network TODAY and receive 1 month FREE advertising or press release posting on eTurboNews! (for Business Members & Tourism Boards)

Today in London at the ministeral summit during the World Travel Market, the Jamaica Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett was urging destinations to invest in their human capital development, which will be critical to the industry’s future and survival today in London at WTM.

“Jamaica has always been a thought leader in driving human capital development because our most important resource in tourism is our workers. “They are the ones who, through their high touch service, hospitality, and creativity, have kept visitors returning at a 42% repeat rate and have become a core part of our growth strategy,” said Minister Bartlett.

The Ministers’ Summit at World Travel Market was executed in association with UNWTO and WTTC under the theme ‘Transforming Tourism Through Youth and Education’ and featured Tourism Ministers from across the globe. Ministers gave their perspective on the importance of training and development of the youth in tourism and the various programs being undertaken in their countries.

“Through our training and certification arm, the Jamaica Centre for Tourism Innovation, we are training our high school students in fourteen colleges and tourism workers, to become certified. Since 2017 over 15 thousand certifications have been awarded to Jamaicans in the areas of customer service, restaurant servers, and executive chefs to name a few,” said Bartlett.

“If we train our young people, then they can be classified which will change the labor market arrangements to allow them to be rewarded based on merit and equity,” he added.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Avatar

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing