How to Stay Safe and Secure When You Travel?

Traveling is one of life’s greatest pleasures, and thankfully is now once again widely available and reasonably affordable. Staying safe and secure should always be a priority, whether you are going across the world or simply a few hours from home. In this article, I want to share some practical advice, common-sense steps that will help you avoid unnecessary risks and give you peace of mind.

Stay Connected with Your Embassy when Traveling Abroad

One of the most overlooked safety measures is keeping your embassy informed about your travels. Many embassies offer traveler registration systems. Signing up allows them to contact you in case of natural disasters, political unrest, or emergencies. Embassies also publish travel advisories and alerts that can prove invaluable when deciding whether to visit certain regions. A simple step like this can make all the difference if situations change quickly while you’re abroad.

Be Aware of Your Surroundings when you travel.

Awareness is your best defence. In areas with limited visible police presence, always keep an eye on what’s happening around you. Notice who is in front of you, who is behind you, and what’s going on nearby. Criminals often look for travelers who appear distracted. Staying alert – even in busy tourist areas, can help you avoid pickpockets, scams, and situations that feel uncomfortable.

I learned this lesson the hard way in Barcelona, many years ago. I had been warned that Las Ramblas was rife with pickpockets, but I chose to walk down there anyway on my way to the bank to cash traveler’s cheques – a reminder of just how long ago this was. Despite keeping my hand in my pocket to guard my wallet and passport, I was distracted by someone waving a newspaper in front of me. As I lifted my hand to protect myself, an accomplice behind me slipped my wallet out of my pocket. It was done so quickly and smoothly, I didn’t even notice until later. Even when you think you are careful, distractions can catch you off guard.

Emergency First Aid Kit when traveling

Accidents happen when you least expect them. A small, simple first aid kit can make a big difference. You can easily put one together yourself or purchase a ready-made commercial kit. At home, I keep one in my car, and when traveling I always transfer it to my suitcase. Think of it as your “go-to” emergency kit, ready to help with cuts, sprains, or minor ailments until proper medical care is available.

Keep an Emergency Cash Reserve when traveling

Never rely solely on your wallet or main bag for money, these are the first things a thief will target. Instead, keep an emergency supply of cash in a separate, secure place such as a money belt, hidden pocket, the lining of your luggage, or better still in your hotel safe.

Jewellery may be comforting, but it also attracts attention. Leave your most valuable pieces at home and travel with a simple set that will not break your heart if it is stolen or misplaced. You could also purchase new inexpensive pieces on arrival at your destination.

Carrying a spare credit card, stored separately from your main wallet, is another smart precaution. If your wallet is lost or stolen, that extra card can be invaluable, and remember to cancel stolen cards immediately.

Finally, be especially vigilant with your passport and valuables at airports. These are busy, crowded environments, the perfect setting for pickpockets and opportunists.

Traveling? Keep Family and Friends Informed

It is always wise to let people know your travel plans. Share your itinerary with trusted family or friends and stay in contact with them. This becomes even more important when traveling to remote areas. If something unexpected happens, having someone who knows where you are meant to be can speed up help and assistance.

Safety needs constant vigilance. I was once caught out in Warsaw whist attending a travel show. One day after dinner at a restaurant close to my hotel, I chose to take a shortcut back to my hotel through a wooded area. Unbeknown to me, it was a hotspot for criminals targeting tourists. A group of men approached me demanding money. Fortunately, I managed to run away and later made a report at the police station. The officers told me that this area had seen many similar incidents. I wished I had known that beforehand – and it reminded me that checking local news and advisories can help you avoid danger zones. I also informed the restaurant and the hotel manager of my plight so they could advise other patrons.

Monitor Local and Embassy Advisories

Staying informed is key. Before and during your trip, keep an eye on embassy travel warnings as well as local news reports. Political demonstrations, natural disasters, or sudden flashpoints can develop quickly. Knowing what’s happening locally helps you avoid unsafe areas and adjust your plans if necessary.

Protect Your Passport

Your passport is your most important travel document – your lifeline abroad. Always keep it safe and secure.

Personally, I travel with a color photocopy of the passport photo and information page, which I carry separately from the original. If there’s a safe in my hotel room, I store the real passport there and keep only the copy with me. This reduces the chance of losing or damaging it while still ensuring I have the details handy if needed.

Traveling safely doesn’t require paranoia, just a little extra thought and preparation. With awareness, planning, and a few simple precautions, you can enjoy your adventures with greater confidence and peace of mind.