How to run a Facebook political campaign page: Best tips for growing a popular account

Getting involved with local government is the best way to start working on making the changes you want to see in the world. But beginning a campaign also means setting up your own FB page, promoting it, getting likes and using it to run ads.

Often new candidates are disappointed to see how slowly their political page is growing, but remember that this isn’t all within your control. Facebook’s algorithms heavily favor pages and content that already have a lot of engagement, making it difficult for any new page to grow. The best hack to get around the algorithmic bottleneck is to buy Facebook likes from the UK. After boosting your page with more likes, your content will be seen more often, allowing you to further grow your page.

Here are some more of our favorite tips for growing a popular political page:

Use the About Section Wisely

One mistake many candidates make when setting up a page is neglecting the About section, either not bothering to fill it out at all or just writing something very brief, like, “running for office.” The contents of the About section will help people searching for local candidates find your page and give likes, so follow these steps:

Be specific. State your name, what you’re running for, and your current title if it seems relevant.

If you don’t currently hold a political office or government job, you can just say, “Ellen Smith, Candidate for Gotham City Mayor,” etc.

Mention as many of your campaign platforms as you can in the space provided. Include relevant keywords and any useful experience you have that will help you in this elected position.

End with a brief call-to-action (CTA) encouraging people to join the campaign, volunteer, or vote on election day.

If You Have the Budget, Consider Facebook Ads

These paid ads on Facebook can be helpful for political campaigns, allowing you to target the exact demographics you believe to be your ideal voter. It can take some tinkering to choose the right specifications for your campaign though, and you’ll want to either closely monitor the results of engagement and likes or have someone do it for you. Many candidates A/B test ads, view results daily, adjust metrics for who they want to reach with their ads, and switch up their bids, all in an effort to gather more data. They then use this data to refine their efforts and improve cost efficiency.

Remember that a paid ad campaign works even better if you simultaneously invest a small amount of money into getting paid views for your page. This increase in hits helps to give you a better standing with the Facebook algorithms, which in turn works to improve circulation of your posts and gives more people a chance to like and interact with your content.

Post Daily and Monitor Engagement

We get it – you’re a candidate, you’re busy running for office and you don’t always have time to post on Facebook for likes. However, this daily task is important to raising awareness and gathering supporters, so if you don’t have time to do it yourself, consider one of these options:

Hire a social media consultant to post for you.

If paying a professional isn’t in your budget, ask a friend or relative to manage the page for you.

Use an online scheduler like Hootsuite or Buffer to schedule posts to run throughout the week or month. The free version of Hootsuite lets you have five posts scheduled at any given time, and the free version of Buffer allows for ten. If you can afford to upgrade to a paid plan, you’ll be able to schedule unlimited posts on Hootsuite or 2,000 on Buffer.

If you’re completely bootstrapping the campaign, schedule one post a day for the next ten days on Buffer, then put a note on your calendar to do it again in ten days.

Remember that while scheduling relieves you of having to manually post daily for likes, you still need to engage with people who take the time to comment on your posts and give likes. Again, if this isn’t something you can do for even ten minutes a day, consider asking a friend or someone working on the campaign to do it for you.

Don’t Engage with Trolls

Trolls are everywhere on social media. While you might be incredibly busy, there are people who have nothing better to do with their time than constantly argue with people online. Sadly these trolls tend to gravitate toward controversial subjects like politics, so it’s only a matter of time until one of them finds your page. What they want is attention, and the best way to make them lose interest is to ignore them. Don’t engage – you’ll never win an argument with a troll.

However, you can report them to Facebook if their comments instead of likes veer into the territory of hate speech or threats. While you’re at it, you can also drop the ban hammer on users whose abusive behavior is impacting your page even if Facebook takes no action against their account. It’s also a good idea to report and ban people who show up in the comments just to dump meaningless spam, such as, “Buy this great product.”

If a troll has caused significant problems on your page, is harassing others in the comments, or has started a rumor about you that other people are beginning to believe, it may be necessary to address the situation. However, you should do this in a detached way – don’t reply to the troll, but make a separate post about “recent events.” Or you could say something like, “I understand there’s a rumor that I did such-and-such thing, and that was news to me!” Never mention the troll by name, just explain that the abusive user has been reported to Facebook and blocked, or that the rumor isn’t true.

Do Engage with Your Fans

While you don’t want to get sucked into an argument with trolls, you can and should engage with others who take the time to comment on your page. When your following and likes grows bigger, you may not be able to respond to each individual poster, but you can make a reply to everyone saying that you appreciate all the comments and support. You might also respond to some individuals who make a legitimate point or ask questions.

Many times, a staffer may be able to answer questions by posting a link to your policy positions. With these tips, you have the tools to build your page and attract more voters to your cause.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News