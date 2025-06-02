How to Plan a Meaningful and Memorable Trip: Beyond the Tourist Spots

You spend months planning for a vacation and plan your budget in anticipation of your adventures. So when you finally hit the road, you want to feel confident that your trip will be memorable.

Improve your odds of embarking on one of the best and most memorable trips yet by opting for the unexpected. Tourist favorites may inspire you, but your next adventure deserves to be as unique as your travel companions.

1. Be Like Bourdain and Embrace the Layover

Flight travel can be pricey, but there’s oftentimes no better way to get to your destination. Expand your search criteria to consider a range of arrival and departure times as well as midway stops. Consider a potential layover as you would a stop during a road trip.

Some flights present new opportunities to enjoy fresh experiences that you may not have considered. Look for off-cycle and oddly-timed flights to get the best price. A redeye may initially be less attractive, but with a jet lag supplement, you’ll be more resilient to time changes.

Search for flights that get you to an interesting locale and allow time for exploration. Instead of looking for a flight that gets you to your final destination, single legs provide flexibility. Plus, when you arrive early and depart late, you have a whole day to explore without the need for lodging. With plenty of time for multiple meals and experiences, you’ll maximize your time on the ground and can rest mid-air.

2. Let Your Interests Be Your Travel Guide

Top-rated destinations often spark the discussion about vacation, but don’t forget your hobbies. Make a list of the things you enjoy doing, especially those you wish you could do more often. Then, search far and wide for destinations that bring your hobbies to life.

If you are an avid reader, you might search for the most amazing bookstores or beautiful libraries. In the United States, this may bring up a list of surviving Carnegie libraries. These pieces of history may be located in unassuming small towns that offer novel experiences you otherwise wouldn’t find. Similarly, your quest for gorgeous libraries can inspire a worldwide bucket list to see them all.

Don’t monopolize your travel opportunities with only the usual suspects. Lean into those moments of wonder that inspire curiosity and plan your trip around those urges.

3. Go Multi-Modal to Facilitate Discovery

Road trips practically force travelers to stop and explore. However, trips abroad may make it all too easy to stay insular. Make it nearly impossible to hide out in your hotel room by reserving alternate transportation. Travel by car, rail, or even bicycle to see more of what’s around you and facilitate organic discovery.

Europe is especially navigable for this method of traveling due to its size. Fly into your primary destination and spend a couple of days there before your next move. You might stay in downtown London and then rent a car for your lodging in the countryside. On your drive, you can stop at local pubs, view the countryside, and interact with locals. Upon arrival, your change of scenery can inspire other exploration that’s now only a drive away.

Renting a car may present an additional budget line item, but packaging deals can ease this pressure. Choose your flights strategically to conserve your budget and expand your options. A pre-sunrise arrival leaves plenty of time to make the first seating at brunch and enjoy the view.

Take advantage of the time you spend amongst those who live and work within the communities you pass through. Ask questions, make friends, and get the real inside scoop from those who’ve seen it all. Most times, folks will be all too happy to share their favorite hidden gems with people who are truly interested in enjoying them.

4. Split Up the Planning Responsibilities

If you really want to mix it up, share the responsibility of planning activities and locations with your travel group. This can be especially fun when traveling with friends, making it somewhat of a game of surprise.

Set some rules before your crew gets too far in the planning process. If one traveler has a severe fear of heights, clarify that skydiving is off-limits. Include budget guidelines, accessibility requirements, and no-go items, like the aforementioned height issue.

When you share the load, you have that many more brains working to research. Discuss an overall travel theme, like food, relics, or the arts, which can guide your inspiration. Challenge one another to avoid tourist spots and add friendly competition so you are inspired to bring your best plan forward.

Determine when the travel plans will be revealed based on your group personality and logistics. Generally, your flight plans will need to be arranged well in advance, but you don’t need to reveal dinner plans. Once you set the rules, assign dates, and agree on deadlines, it’s time to have some fun.

Be Open to the Unexpected

Travel enhances your life and your perspective, so lean into the opportunity that new experiences offer. Be curious about what the world has to offer and how you can learn from others. Read up on local customs to engage with your surroundings respectfully and authentically. When you deviate from the beaten path of travel, you unlock a world of untold beauty and possibility.