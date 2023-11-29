How to Help Your High Schooler Deal With the Rigors of STEM Education

The gap between demand and supply in these jobs is increasing at a rapid pace.

According to statistics, employment in STEM occupations has witnessed a surge of 79% in the past three decades. The earning potential is also among the highest in these careers.

However, only 20% of school graduates in the US are ready for the rigors of STEM majors. Also, unfortunately, a developed nation like America has produced only 10% of the global science and engineering graduates over the years. Studying STEM in high school can give your child a head start in this academic field and build a robust foundation for their college education and career.

Most high schoolers struggle to align with the demanding curriculum of these subjects. As a parent, you can do your bit to help your child handle these challenges and shine with a stress-free performance.

In this article, we have compiled a list of actionable tips to show the right direction to your STEM scholar.

Encourage a Growth Mindset

Academic success is a long and challenging road for STEM students, where one faces hindrances and failures along the way. Your child may have to study hard for extended hours daily to stay on pace with classes. They may still encounter roadblocks with complex concepts like organic chemistry, quantum mechanics, calculus, and coding.

Developing a growth mindset is vital to combat these challenges and cruise through the hardest concepts. Encourage your high-schooler to see them as opportunities for learning and developing problem-solving skills. The right mindset fosters a positive attitude and resilience, which are must-have traits for young STEM students choosing these subjects in high school.

Facilitate Active Learning

STEM education can become easy when students engage in active learning instead of diving deep into textbooks and course materials. Look for hands-on learning opportunities beyond the classroom. Bite-sized videos can do wonders when it comes to explaining chemical nomenclature for complex substances such as Cr(BrO₃)₂.

High schoolers often struggle with naming inorganic compounds like Chromium (II) Bromate. Proprep notes that visual aids can make them far simpler to understand and easier to recall. Such videos are available on online platforms that provide video tutorials, practice questions, and study guides for STEM learners.

Science fairs, clubs, and museums are other venues where your child can connect theoretical concepts with real-world applications. Active learning does more than simplifying concepts. It creates interest in boring topics and enhances engagement. Young scholars feel motivated by these novel learning methods.

Provide a Zero-Stress Learning Environment

Research shows that STEM scholars often face high levels of stress between homework, exams, and project deadlines. Mental health becomes a critical concern for parents because anxiety, depression, and burnout can affect academic performance. You can help your child by creating a zero-stress learning environment at home.

Start by providing them with access to essential resources, such as textbooks, specialized tools or software, and online materials. Also, encourage open communication, listen to their concerns, and offer assistance when needed. You must also collaborate with teachers to ensure an easy experience for your child.

An effortless approach toward studying STEM subjects in high school prepares children for college education and careers in the field. The less they fear these subjects, the more likely they are to pick them as a long-term choice.

Support Goal Setting

According to studies, goal-setting practice is linked with positive outcomes for students of diverse ability levels. Realistic targets encourage better results and minimize stress for them. However, high-schoolers studying STEM are too young to set realistic goals. They may end up setting lofty targets that do more harm than good.

Parents can support positive goal-setting practices by introducing them to seasoned professionals, arranging visits to career fairs, and setting up job-shadowing opportunities. While career exploration may seem too early at this stage, the more exposure your child gets, the better. It enables them to visualize their objectives and decide on actionable milestones.

Summing Up

High school education can be challenging for STEM scholars, but it opens doors to a sustainable and valuable career in the long run. If your child is ready to take up these subjects in school, you should support and encourage them in every way possible.

Creating a positive learning environment starts with understanding their challenges and ensuring they have the right resources to overcome potential hindrances. With these simple measures, you can help your child build a robust foundation for STEM academics right from the start.