How to Get an Unexpected Upgrade On A Trip to Europe?

Europe attracts nearly 700 million travellers each year . This remarkable success presents not only opportunities but also a shared responsibility to ensure tourism remains a force for good, enriching local communities while protecting the environment for generations to come.

To address this, the European Travel Commission (ETC) — co-funded by the EU and supported by a coalition of leading destinations and travel brands — has launched “Unlock an Unexpected Upgrade”, a global movement that reimagines responsible travel not as a limitation but as an enhancement.

The initiative encourages travellers to experience Europe through a richer, more rewarding lens: showing that responsible choices can elevate their journeys while benefiting local communities and the environment.

From obligation to aspiration

Grounded in behavioural science and nudge theory, the initiative replaces “sustainable travel”, often seen as vague or guilt-driven, with the more tangible idea of “responsible travel”. At its core lies a simple but powerful message:

“Travel responsibly…, Unlock an unexpected upgrade.”

Instead of focusing on what travellers should avoid, the campaign highlights what they gain: fewer crowds, deeper connections, more authentic experiences, and better value.

Miguel Sanz, President of the European Travel Commission says.

Our challenge was to reposition how Europe promotes travel. We want to unite European destinations behind a shared vision that inspires positive visitor behaviours — not through guilt, but aspiration. Responsible choices aren’t a burden; they’re an upgrade to a more rewarding way of travelling.

Responsible travel in Europe as a reward

The movement encourages travellers to make small but powerful shifts, such as exploring Europe outside the peak season, venturing beyond well-known destinations, choosing low-carbon transport, and supporting local businesses. Each choice is presented as an upgrade: an opportunity to discover hidden gems, enjoy quieter moments, and forge genuine connections with local culture.

“Unlock an Unexpected Upgrade” invites travellers to rediscover Europe with curiosity, care, and connection, from kayaking the Baltic Sea and walking Dubrovnik’s ancient walls off-season, to celebrating Carnival like a local in Germany.

A growing global travel movement for Europe

Adoption has been Europe-wide, with all 36 member destinations of the European Travel Commission endorsing the initiative. The EU and seven National Tourism Organisations co-funded the North America rollout, reflecting strong alignment across Europe’s tourism community.

Momentum is also growing among industry partners. Several global travel brands are already amplifying campaign content through their own channels, with more expected to join soon, strengthening the collective effort to make responsible travel the new standard for exploring Europe.

Rooted in research, designed for real-life change

The campaign’s long-term approach is grounded in a global research programme that began in 2024 across six key long-haul markets for Europe: Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Japan, and the USA. By analysing behavioural data, online travel discussions, and media coverage, ETC has established a Global Responsible Travel Index to track shifts in traveller attitudes year on year and measure real-world impact over time.

Since its soft launch, the campaign has surpassed expectations: impressions exceeded targets by 15%, generating over 550,000 flight and hotel searches, nearly 20,000 bookings, and 26,000 overnight stays. It also inspired over 50,000 rail and bus searches, advancing Europe’s commitment to lower-carbon mobility.

This is more than a campaign. It’s a collective movement to make travel more meaningful and rewarding for everyone. We invite all travel and tourism partners who share our vision to join us — together, we can make a difference,

added Miguel Sanz.