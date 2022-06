Can you eat the skin of a Weisswurst, translated White Sausage. What do you eat with it and what does “zuzeln” actually mean? Our short “How to … video” with Bavaria Insider Jakob Portenlänger from the Munich pub “Xaver’s” shows you how to eat your “White sausage.”

The Bavarian Tourism Board wants to prepare American Tourists and published a guide to learning the ins and outs of the Bavarian culture.