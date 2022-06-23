How to East a White Veal Sausage in Bavaria?

Can you eat the skin of a Weisswurst, translated White Sausage. What do you eat with it and what does “zuzeln” actually mean? Our short “How to … video” with Bavaria Insider Jakob Portenlänger from the Munich pub “Xaver’s” shows you how to eat your “White sausage.”

The Bavarian Tourism Board wants to prepare American Tourists and published a guide to learning the ins and outs of the Bavarian culture.

Weisswurst, or veal sausage, is an iconic dish of Bavaria. It is only original when it is made with veal.

Traditionally it is eaten before twelve o’clock, accompanied by pretzels, sweet mustard, and a Bavarian wheat beer. However, there are specific rules on how to eat Weisswurst to maximize this culinary experience.

An important rule is to never eat the skin. It should be cut diagonally in half and then the meat should be peeled right off from the skin, the same with the other half.

Or the more traditional way, called “Zuzeln” is to dip the sausage in the sweet mustard and suck the meat out of the skin. Mahlzeit!

Bavaria, officially the Free State of Bavaria, is a state in southeast Germany. With an area of 70,550.19 km², Bavaria is the largest German state by land area, comprising roughly a fifth of the total land area of Germany.

Bavaria has always been a little different from the rest of Germany.

The easiest way to get to Bavaria is to fly into Munich or take one of the Intercity trains to connect from the rest of Germany, Austria, Switzerland, or Northern Italy.

Bavarians are creative characters with enthralling stories.

They reinterpret Bavarian traditions and customs in a whole new way. They are deeply rooted in their homeland like nowhere else in Germany. Artists, musicians, craftsmen, brewers, winemakers, chefs, and many more make up the faces of Bavaria. For instance, the boys from Snow White Gin, produce gin using pure ingredients sourced exclusively from the Spessart forest region, while at the same time, they preserve the special and old Bavarian tradition of distilling.

They named their gin after the prominent fairy-tale character, Snow White, said to have been inspired by their small hometown of Lohr am Main.

For more information about entry rules and regulations, please visit the website of the Federal Foreign Office. on eTurboNews