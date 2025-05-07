How to Become One of the First Airlander 10 Airship Passengers?

The aircraft are expected to enter service in 2029, with their assembly creating around 1,200 jobs in South Yorkshire.

Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV), a British limited company and a British manufacturer of hybrid airships, plans to use production facilities at its Carcroft Common plant in Doncaster to build several Airlander 10 airships, which will be filled with helium and capable of carrying up to 100 passengers.

HAV has launched a crowdfunding campaign on the CrowdCube platform, with more than 450 people collectively contributing over £820,000 ($1.1 Million).

For £750 ($1,000), anyone can reserve a ticket for the first flight to the UK, with two seats costing £1,250 ($1,667) and four seats costing £2,000 ($2,668).

This is part of a larger funding campaign, which has seen the company raise a further £1.9 Million ($2.53 Million) from other investors listed on its CrowdCube page.

According to the company’s January report, the Airlander 10 airships have already sold £1.4 Billion ($1.88 Billion) worth of tickets, and have raised more than £140 Million ($187 Million) for development, with the US Department of Defense, Innovate UK and the UK Regional Development Fund involved.

However, the reports mention that the company needs more than £226 Million ($300 Million) in equity capital to break even, and that further investment will be required.

According to HAV spokesperson, the company is pleased with the community support, which has amounted to around £2 Million ($2,67 Million) from existing investors in this round.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard has agreed to provide a £7 Million ($9,34 Million) loan to set up the manufacturing site, with £1 Million ($1,33 Million) already committed.

The company is still in talks with the government to secure £1.9 Million ($2,53 Million) of previously allocated aid through the Regional Growth Fund. Recent reports indicate that commitments to create jobs using the funds have only been partially met.

HAV spokesman confirmed that they are confident of launching the Airlander this decade, stressing that the team is working on institutional funding of £310 Million ($413 Million).

Creating a new type of vehicle is a complex task, but they are confident in their abilities and readiness to achieve their goals. Investors taking part in the crowdfunding should be prepared for the risks, as the possibility of losing capital exists.