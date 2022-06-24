How much is a trip to Galapagos? Voyagers Travel new solution

Befriend a playful sea lion in Galapagos

It has never been that easy to plan a trip to the Galapagos Islands. A revolutionary tool introduced by US and Ecuador-based Voyagers Travel opens and compares possibilities like never before.

Voyages Travel knows South America in Galapagos in and out. Its new price estimator tool makes this incredible travel experience more transparent for anyone ready to work on a trip to these mysterious islands.

Many think options for a vacation to the Galapagos should not be discussed but should remain a secret.

960 km (600 miles) off the Ecuadorian coast the Galápagos Islands are a chain of islands, or archipelago, in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

Along with having some of the rarest animals in the world, the Galápagos Islands are a landscape a traveler could not have come across anywhere.

The islands formed because of the powerful volcanic activity in the region. These new land formations were seeded with plants and animals from the mainland for millions of years, creating a melting pot of fauna, flora, and geological activity that has produced a place unlike any other on earth.

Active volcanoes, lava fields, and lava tubes. Untouched fine sand beaches dominated by sea lions and highland lagoons full of nesting birds. Crystal clear blue waters to snorkel among mangrove forests in search of baby sharks and sea turtles. It truly is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The Galápagos Islands are an incredibly unique and necessary sight to behold for any traveler searching for the best natural wonders.

Pristine beaches, free museums, hiking trails, and some of the best snorkeling you can find on planet earth.

Voyagers Travel Company is a recognized specialist in South American travel. The team at Voyagers Travel knows South America and the Galapagos from both a local and a tourism point of view.

To make planning this once-in-a-lifetime trip Voyages Travel has launched its price estimator tool for Galapagos trips:

Andre Robles of Voyages Travel said: “If you are sure you want to go to the Galapagos Islands, this tool will allow you to have a deeper insight into the options, tours, and programs. You can get an immediate estimate of the cost of your trip to the Galapagos.

“The calculator gives you an estimate quote for your Galapagos trip, using predetermined prices, you are able to compare and analyze the possible costs and options that you, as a Galapagos traveler, can customize and adapt before your trip.

“Based on the average of existing prices and selected preferences one is able to calculate an estimate of how much the trip will cost so that later an expert travel planner at Voyagers Travel can aid you with the perfect itinerary and planning of your trip.”

Voyagers Travel has written the most complete travel planning resource on the enchanted isles:

If you are dreaming of traveling to this unique corner of our planet there are many options for different types of budgets for you to choose from.

With a simple and straightforward system, the price estimator will calculate the amount that the trip of your dreams will cost you. Basic information such as the number of people you are planning to travel with, or whether you want to go on a land-based or cruise-based trip will be entered in the calculator for a more precise result.

How does it work?

Select the type of trip you wish to have: Want to experience the Galapagos on board a Cruise or do you want to stay at a hotel and do a Land-Based program?

Select the number of people that are traveling

Enter the trip length and your flight route

Based on the program selected, choose the category you would like to travel in

Make sure all fields are complete, click on calculate to get your estimate.

Now, with a few simple inputs, our price estimator will be able to tell you the following:

Price of the cruise or accommodation

Explore various Galapagos tour options

The total estimated price of regional flights

Total estimated cost for an airport transfer, Galapagos fees

Total estimate price per person

In addition to the aforementioned estimate calculations, you will have the option to expand the itinerary with a day tour and a hotel night.

Voyagers travel offers the largest inventory in the world for Galapagos travel:

Voyagers Travel Company is a fully bonded tour operator with administration and marketing offices in the United States, Europe, and Ecuador.

Their call centers and operations offices are located in the countries of destination.

Andre explains:

“If you plan a visit to Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands you will be able to speak with a travel advisor that is currently in Ecuador, the company’s operations staff is local as well.

From the beginning of your booking process your Voyagers experience is fluid, you get first-hand information from a real destination expert, no second-hand information here.

This applies to all the destinations Voyagers operate in: in South America: Ecuador, Galapagos Islands, and Peru.”