How Kenya’s New President Ruto could Shape Tourism for Africa?

Kenya has a new president elect.This is good news for Kenya, for tourism and most likely for the Hon. Najib Balala.

Congratulations on your victory Dr. William Ruto, President-Elect, Republic of Kenya, posted an excited Kenya’s Secretary of Tourism and Wildlife, the Hon. Najib Balala on Twitter.

” It is by God’s grace and the true will of the people you were elected President. You can transform this country for the betterment of all.”, Balala told President-Elect Dr. Ruto this morning.

Congratulations on your victory Dr. William Ruto, President-Elect, Republic of Kenya 🇰🇪. It is by God's grace and the true will of the people, you were elected President. You have the ability to transform this country for the betterment of all… pic.twitter.com/fvNbzPrCLr — Hon. Najib Balala (@tunajibu) August 15, 2022

Alain St.Ange, VP of the World Tourism Network and former minister of Tourism for Seychelles, congratulated HE William Ruto of Kenya, the new president-elect for the Republic of Kenya.

Alain St.Ange has issued a statement in which he congratulated HE William Ruto on his election victory for Kenya’s Highest Office as President.

Alain St.Ange met with William Ruto in Mombasa at the UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) East Africa Development Forum and shared the stage for the forum. St Ange praised the president-elect for his vision on African Tourism issues.

“I join the millions across Africa to wish you success as Kenya’s President and to implore you to make tourism the industry that will change the fortunes of Kenya and the whole of Africa. You have the needed charisma and can lead Africa to new frontiers using tourism as the vector for peace and stability,” Alain St.Ange said soon after the Kenyan election results were announced.

Declaring a winner of the presidential election results Monday evening, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati announced Mr. William Ruto, the winner of the just-ended Kenya General Election.

William Samoei Arap Ruto has been serving as the Deputy President of Kenya since 2013. In the 2013 presidential election, Ruto was elected the Deputy President alongside President Uhuru Kenyatta under the Jubilee Alliance ticket

Mr. Ruto has been announced as President-Elect of the Republic of Kenya to take over from President Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kenya’s elections chairman declared Deputy President William Ruto the winner of a close presidential race on Monday evening.

He will become Kenya’s fifth president since this country gained independence from Britain in 1963.

In a speech just after the announcement, Mr. Ruto said all sovereign power belongs to the people of Kenya, and he wants to thank God for getting them to that point.

“I want to thank God that today we have concluded this election,” he said just after being declared the winner of a highly contested election.

He took the voting exercise as “a historic, democratic occasion that moves Kenya to the next level.

“I know many are wondering, especially those who have done many things against us, I want to tell them they have nothing to fear,” he added. “There is no room for vengeance, no room for looking back, and we are looking to the future.”

Tourism Secretary Balala has been leading tourism in Kenya for over 12 years and is an experienced global tourism leader. Experts see this election opening the possibility for Balala to shape tourism and the important past COVID recovery.

The election was contested by Kenya’s political heavyweights, Mr. Ruto, and Mr. Raila Odinga, a veteran opposition leader who lost four previous elections.

Ruto scored 51.25 percent of the vote, reversing earlier gains for Odinga, who had 48.09 percent, according to figures from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), which has tallied results from nearly 50 percent of constituencies.

Riot police were deployed overnight inside the commission’s heavily-guarded tallying center in the Kenyan capital Nairobi after political party agents disrupted the process, complaining of rigging allegations against each other.

The wait has left Kenyans weary, with many hoping that any disputes over the result are addressed peacefully through legal means.

The election is closely watched by an international community that views Kenya as a pillar of stability in a volatile region. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken describes Kenya’s polls “as a model for the African continent.”

Kenya’s constitution allows those challenging the results of a presidential election up to seven days to file a petition with the supreme court. Where such a petition has been filed, it will be determined within 21 days from the date of declaration of election results (today).

Where there is no petition, the new president will take the oath of office on the first Tuesday after 14 days from the date of the presidential election results declaration.

