How Delta Airlines made Duesseldorf Mayor Dr. Keller happy

The mayor of Dusseldorf, Dr. Stephen Keller is excited. He told journalists in a press conference today: “This is excellent news.”

Atlanta-based Delta Airlines announced its return to Dusseldorf International Airport with nonstop flights starting in May 2023.

Düsseldorf is the fourth largest airport in Germany and handled almost 8 million passengers in 2021. It is a hub for Eurowings and a focus city for several airlines.

Many Dusseldorf-based companies had appealed to the airline hub Atlanta’s importance. The same was echoed in Georgia, USA.

The president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Dusseldorf, Andreas Schmitz, said at a press conference:

Our effort was essential for Delta Airlines to restart service to our city. This is also good news for our active MICE industry, trade show events in Dusseldorf, and tourism.

A direct airline connection is important with 1700 American companies in North rhine Westphalia (NRW). Duesseldorf is the capital city for NRW.

American companies provide 180,000 jobs to the region.

The United States is also important for German companies and investments, specifically in the energy field.

Together with Airport Dusseldorf Global, business, an association to further international investments and advancement, also appealed to make it attractive for Delta Airlines to relaunch service to DUS.

The result of a 2020 and a 2022 survey about business opportunities between NRW and, specifically, Duesseldorf and the United States supported Delta in its decision.

Dusseldorf is also striving to become a major medical tourism hub for the United States. The city tourism board appointed Dimitri Belov to oversee this opportunity.

World Tourism Network chairman Juergen Steinmetz, who was born in Duesseldorf and left Germany in 1982, is supporting this opportunity full-hearted saying: “Dusseldorf is an excellent destination for preventive medical checks, and this exactly is missing in the United States. Duesseldorf is way ahead in this field. I can give personal testimony to this. A direct air link from the U.S. is great news for business and the active travel and tourism industry in both cities.”

DUS: Duesseldorf International Airport Lohausen

Atlanta had discontinued service between Atlanta to Duesseldorf due to COVID-19.