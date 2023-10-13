How Climate Change in Europe is affecting Tourism in Northern Countries…

Rising temperatures in Europe are causing tourists to consider northern countries like Denmark as potential vacation spots. However, the real question that’s arising is – how well is the increased tourism due to climate change beneficial for Denmark?

The post-Covid travel surge has led to steep airfare prices this summer. However, popular European destinations such as Spain, Italy, and Greece are experiencing record-breaking temperatures, with heat waves linked to climate change causing worries about future tourist seasons.

Hence, tourists might consider cooler summer destinations such as Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Iceland.

Clearly emerging latest trends show Denmark as the most loved northern European destination.

Denmark leads its Nordic neighbors in tourist overnight stays, primarily due to German and Dutch tourists arriving by land.

In 2022, tourism in Denmark had a remarkable year, recording 62.7 million overnight stays, a nearly 22 percent increase from 2021 and approximately 12 percent higher than pre-pandemic levels. 2023 is expected to surpass these figures. Although Danish tourists make up the largest share of summer visitors, some who previously vacationed in southern Europe are now considering staying in Denmark due to heat-related discomfort.

Experts suggest that the impact of climate change on tourism is evident this summer and may lead to altered travel patterns that benefit Danish tourism in the future.