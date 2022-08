A pristine stretch of Lombok coastline on Indonesia island will give rise to a spectacular and eco-sensitive resort project.

Scheduled to open in early 2025, a breath-taking five-star beachfront and hillside retreat will comprise a collection of architecturally iconic luxury villas, overlooking the Indian Ocean and framed by emerald headlands and rippling rice fields at Torok Bay.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News