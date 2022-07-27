Hotels’ recovery continues, workforce challenges remain

Hotel room revenue is projected to surpass $188 billion by the end of 2022, eclipsing 2019 figures on a nominal basis

Midway through 2022, the hotel industry continues to make strides toward recovery, with nominal hotel room revenue and state and local tax revenues projected to exceed 2019 levels by the end of this year, according to the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)’s 2022 Midyear State of the Hotel Industry Report.



Hotel room revenue is projected to surpass $188 billion by the end of 2022, eclipsing 2019 figures on a nominal basis. When adjusted for inflation, however, revenue per available room (RevPAR) is not expected to surpass 2019 levels until 2025.

Hotels are projected to generate nearly $43.9 billion in state and local tax revenues this year, up almost 7% from 2019 levels.

Report’s key findings include:

Hotel occupancy is expected to average 63.4% in 2022, approaching pre-pandemic levels

By the end of 2022, hotels are expected to employ 1.97 million people—84% of their pre-pandemic workforce

47% of business travelers have extended a business trip for leisure purposes in the past year, and 82% say they are interested in doing so in the future

After a tremendously difficult two and a half years, things are steadily improving for the hotel industry and our employees. This progress is testament to the resilience and hard work of hoteliers and hotel associates, who are welcoming back guests in huge numbers this summer.

While these findings highlight the important role hotels play when it comes to creating jobs, spurring investment and generating tax revenue in communities across the country, they also underscore the lingering challenges posed by one of the tightest labor markets in decades.



Like many industries, hotels continue to face a major workforce shortage that could impact recovery.

In 2019, U.S. hotels directly employed more than 2.3 million people, according to Oxford Economics.

This report forecasts that hotels will end 2022 with 1.97 million employees, or 84% of pre-pandemic levels.

The hotel industry is not expected to reach 2019 employment levels until at least 2024.