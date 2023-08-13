Hotels Closed in Maui | Hotels Still Open in Maui ?

The Hawaii Tourism Authority today issued a press release urging visitors in West Maui to leave the island. What is considered West Maui?

The Hawaii Tourism Authority today issued a press release urging visitors in West Maui to leave the island. The agency in charge of promoting tourism to the Aloha State says, 46,000 visitors have flown out of Kahului Airport in Maui since Wednesday, when the wildfire destroyed the town of Lahaina.

HTA is trying to reason with tourists, saying, that in the weeks ahead, the collective resources and attention of the federal, state, and county governments, the West Maui community, and the travel industry must be focused on the recovery of residents who were forced to evacuate their homes and businesses.

Visitors with plans to stay in West Maui in the coming weeks and months are urged to consider rescheduling their travel plans for a later time when the overall situation has improved for area residents.

The reality is, major hotels in West Maui have closed and are no longer accepting new bookings until further notice.

Some private condos in West Maui, such as Honokowi Palms Maui Condos in Honokowai, still show availability

The reality is also that most of Maui, and most of West Maui are untouched by the fire, but human resources and logistics are missing in West Maui.

It may include communication, road conditions, and sporadic electricity. In addition to restaurants, shops, and services, even gas stations are closed.

West Maui is considered Lahaina, which is not accessible and is mostly destroyed. It also Kaanapali, Kahana, Napili, Kapalua, and Honokowai.

Closed Hotels and Resorts in Maui

Among the hotels and resorts in West Maui that stopped taking reservations are:

Royal Lahaina Resort

Outrigger Honua Kai Resort & Spa

Kaanapali Ocean Inn

Montage Kapalua Bay

Kaanapali Beach Club

Royal Kahana Resort by Rkmaui

Outrigger Kaanapali Beach Resort

The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, Kaanapali

Napili Kai Beach Resort

Hale Naplil

The Westin Marriott

Marriott’s Maui Ocean Club

Kapalua Villas, Kapalua

AEI at the Mahana Kaanapali Resort

Royal Kahana Maui

KBM Resort, Kaanapali

The Gardens at West Maui

Kahana Beach Vacation Club

Ocean View Suite, Kahana

Kaanapali Maui at the Eldorado by Outrigger

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa

Hyatt Residence Club, Maui, Kaanapali

Kaanapali Alii, Kaanapali

Polo Beach Club

Makena Surf

Puunoa Beach Estate

Sands at Kahana

Whaler Premier by AEI

Kahana Villa

Ho’oilo House, Lahaina

Hono Koa Vacation Club, Honokowai

Aina Nalu Lahaina

The Plantation Inn

The Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort

AEI at Papakea Resort, Kaanapali

Napili Shores Maui by Outrigger

Best Western Pioneer Inn, Lahaina

Honua Kai-konea

Mahana by KBM, Kaanapali

AEI at Kaanapali Shores

Pki Maui, Kaanapali

Lahaina Shores, Lahaina

The Aloha Penthouse, Honokowai

Oceanfront Kaanapali Studio Vistas

Royal Kahana

Kahana Reff

The Hawaiian Penthouse

Kulena by Coldwell, KHbn

Open Hotels and Resorts in Maui

Tourism is the most important income earner on Maui. Many resort regions on Maui had not been touched by the fires. They are open and ready to take new bookings. It also counts for restaurants, services, and shops.

Of course, Maui is a small island community, and it takes all hands on deck to deal with this crisis. Therefore, human resources may be used to help the disaster, and availability may be more limited.

Regions on Maui open for tourism business include

Kihei

Wailea

Pala

Kahului

Hana

Travel to the other Hawaiian Islands, like Kauaʻi, Oʻahu, Lānaʻi, and Hawaiʻi Island, are not affected and operate normally.

Access Restrictions In Lāhainā

The devastation in Lāhainā is immense and unprecedented. The extent of the damage affecting residents, families, and area businesses has yet to be fully understood. Experts have warned that hazardous materials are likely to be present. The area most affected by the wildfires is off-limits to the public.

Visitors leaving West Maui, or needing to pass by Lāhainā to pick up their belongings, are reminded to comply with the protocols established by law enforcement and Maui County officials. There is no access to the restricted zones of historic Lāhainā town until the hazardous conditions improve.

For updates, visit the County of Maui website: www.mauicounty.gov/.

Hotels, vacation rental owners, and anyone with available space to temporarily house displaced Maui residents are encouraged to make those accommodations available.

The state is setting up programs to make those connections. See the latest at MauiStrong.hawaii.gov.

The Hawai’i Tourism Authority will continue to provide updates and answers to frequently asked questions.