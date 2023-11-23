People in Travel and Tourism eTurboNews | eTN News Update Travel Technology News UK Travel

HotelPORT Management Changes

39 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

HotelPORT has new key appointments and organizational changes as part of its global expansion strategy.

<

Rodion Zhitomirsky has joined as  Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and shared his enthusiasm for this role: “I’ve been a part of HotelPORT since its transition into a full-fledged IT business began back in 2018, initially in a part-time capacity.

However, as we observed the company’s growth, it became evident that it required consistent attention at the CTO level, encompassing both technological expertise and technical leadership. Consequently, I made a deliberate decision to join HotelPORT full-time as CTO to provide the necessary impetus. This choice was driven by my belief in HotelPORT’s promising future and my desire to contribute to its success, making my mark on its journey towards greatness.”

HotelPORT’s leadership team also includes:

  • Danielle Faberlle, Vice President, Partner Success
  • Antanina Shafranskaya, Product Manager, PropertyVIEW®
  • Ekaterina Zhigadlo, Head of Content Analyst Services

HotelPORT provides innovative solutions for hoteliers, restaurants, and spas to audit, optimize, and enhance their online presence.

Fred Bean, HotelPORT’s CEO and Founder, said “These latest appointments mark a significant milestone in our growth and expansion journey. Our team now boasts 91 talented specialists, spread across 7 countries and 3 continents. This remarkable growth is a testament to our commitment to building a diverse, skilled, and globally distributed workforce.”

