HotelPORT Management Changes

Rodion Zhitomirsky has joined as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and shared his enthusiasm for this role: “I’ve been a part of HotelPORT since its transition into a full-fledged IT business began back in 2018, initially in a part-time capacity.

However, as we observed the company’s growth, it became evident that it required consistent attention at the CTO level, encompassing both technological expertise and technical leadership. Consequently, I made a deliberate decision to join HotelPORT full-time as CTO to provide the necessary impetus. This choice was driven by my belief in HotelPORT’s promising future and my desire to contribute to its success, making my mark on its journey towards greatness.”

HotelPORT’s leadership team also includes:

Danielle Faberlle, Vice President, Partner Success

Antanina Shafranskaya, Product Manager, PropertyVIEW®

Ekaterina Zhigadlo, Head of Content Analyst Services

HotelPORT provides innovative solutions for hoteliers, restaurants, and spas to audit, optimize, and enhance their online presence.

Fred Bean, HotelPORT’s CEO and Founder, said “These latest appointments mark a significant milestone in our growth and expansion journey. Our team now boasts 91 talented specialists, spread across 7 countries and 3 continents. This remarkable growth is a testament to our commitment to building a diverse, skilled, and globally distributed workforce.”