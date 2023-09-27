Hotelbeds Partners with Hopper

Hotelbeds announced that it has signed a new strategic partnership with a travel agency, fintech provider, and e-commerce platform, Hopper.

The agreement enables Hotelbeds to continue growing its business in the US while opening up new markets for Hopper and providing it with access to its portfolio of 300,000 hotels across 195 countries.

Hotelbeds will enable Hopper to source more diverse inventory for its customers. Hotelbeds’ booking platforms provide fast and reliable access to properties across the world, including those in the luxury sector and more than 37,000 sustainable hotels.