Hotelbeds has a new General Counsel

Hotelbeds appointed Sagrario Fernández as its new General Counsel. In this pivotal role, she will lead the Legal, Company Secretary, and Governance, Risk, and Compliance teams, reporting directly to CEO, Nicolas Huss.

Joining the company’s Executive Committee, Sagrario will be instrumental in providing strategic leadership thanks to her extensive legal and compliance background gained from senior roles at leading multinational companies.

She brings a wealth of experience in IPO processes gained at private security services firm Prosegur Cash and Indra, a Spain-based IT and defense systems company, as well as in M&A and capital markets transactions.