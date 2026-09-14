California’s Central Coast flavors take center stage when Hotel SLO’s Autumn Soirée returns November 14. Discover wines from more than 30 regional producers, standout dishes from acclaimed chefs, live entertainment and travel-worthy experiences—all in downtown San Luis Obispo, with special hotel packages available for an unforgettable fall getaway this year.

More than 30 regional wineries, leading chefs, live music and a new VIP hour make the November 14 festival a tempting anchor for a fall weekend in San Luis Obispo.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, California — Travelers looking for a reason to linger on California’s Central Coast this fall can build a weekend around one of San Luis Obispo’s signature culinary celebrations. Hotel San Luis Obispo will host the fifth annual Autumn Soirée: The SLO Way on Saturday, November 14, bringing together more than 30 wineries, acclaimed chefs, artisan food producers and local performers in the hotel’s open-air Garden Courtyard.

The festival runs from 6 to 9 p.m., followed by an Afterglow party from 9 to 10 p.m. A new VIP experience begins at 5 p.m., giving ticket holders an extra hour and access to special reserve pours. Early-release tickets are available through October 2 for $150 general admission and $200 VIP; prices then rise to $175 and $225, respectively.

Hotel San Luis Obispo | Home Hotel San Luis Obispo is a modern urban resort that embodies the essence of SLO. As grounded as the inland hills that surround it and as easygoing and playful as the quintessential California beach towns on its coast, Hotel San Luis Obispo is both a destination and an experience.

For visitors unfamiliar with “SLO,” the city sits roughly midway between Los Angeles and San Francisco, combining a walkable historic center with easy access to vineyards, beaches and the small coastal communities of San Luis Obispo County. Hotel SLO is one block from Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa and within steps of downtown restaurants, shops and tasting rooms, allowing festivalgoers to turn the event into a largely car-free city break.

A broad taste of Central Coast wine country

The winery roster reaches across the region’s diverse growing areas and styles. Announced participants include Biddle Ranch Vineyard, Cass Winery, Center of Effort, Chamisal Vineyards, DAOU, Desparada Wines, Field Recordings, Herman Story, Laetitia Vineyard & Winery, McPrice Myers Wines, Sextant, Talley Vineyards, Ultima Tulie Wines, Concur Wines, Alta Maria Vineyards, Bodega de Edgar, Brvghelli, El Lugar Wines, Frame of Mind, Native9, Niner Wine Estates, Paris Valley Road Estate Winery, Songs Wines and Vignerons Wine, with additional names expected.

That range gives curious travelers an unusually efficient introduction to the Central Coast: Rhône-style wines associated with Paso Robles can be sampled alongside Pinot Noir and Chardonnay from cooler coastal vineyards, all in a single downtown setting.

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Executive Chef Ryan Fancher and the teams from Hotel SLO’s two restaurants—modern steakhouse Ox + Anchor and Cal-Italian Piadina—will lead the food program. They will be joined by chefs and purveyors representing Niner Wine Estates, Pausa Bar & Cookery, Center of Effort, Cépage at Paris Valley Road Estate Winery, Earth and Oven, Cass Winery, Morro Bay Oyster Company, Sichuan Kitchen SLO, Tsar Nicoulai Caviar, Breda, Villain Bakery, Lido Lounge at Dolphin Bay Resort & Spa, Just Baked and Mama Ganache Artisan Chocolates.

Autumn Soirée: The SLO Way | Home A Celebration of the Winemakers and Bounty of the Central Coast

The result is less a formal wine dinner than a roaming portrait of the region’s food culture—oysters and caviar, savory restaurant bites, pastries and chocolate served alongside local pours.

“Autumn Soirée has become a meaningful way for us to celebrate the community we’re part of,” said Circe Sher, co-founder of Piazza Hospitality, which built and manages Hotel SLO. She described the event as a gathering of the area’s winemakers, chefs, purveyors and creative talent, and a celebration of the cultural offerings that define San Luis Obispo.

More than food and wine

The night’s entertainment includes magic and mentalism from Dennis Kyriakos, an immersive Adluminous light installation presented by Foronjy Financial, and live music by local band Sky Ranch. Guests who stay for the Afterglow party can mingle with participating chefs and vintners while sampling additional food and drinks from Bixby Dry Gin, Geneseo Distillers, Nosotros Tequila & Mezcal, Piadina and Wild Fields Brewhouse.

The celebration also has a community purpose. Proceeds benefit the SLO Food Bank, San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, Cal Poly’s Uncork Potential Scholarships and the Fund for Vineyard and Farm Workers. A silent auction will add dining, wine, spirits and travel experiences to the fundraising effort.

How to turn the festival into a Central Coast getaway

Hotel SLO is offering event packages for two. The one-night package costs $789 and includes a Paseo King room, two VIP tickets, a bottle of local Pinot Noir, a festival gift bag and valet parking. The two-night version costs $1,394 and adds a Friday arrival with noon early check-in, creating more time to explore downtown before Saturday’s event. Both packages are limited and nonrefundable.

Travelers arriving from elsewhere in California can make the journey part of the experience. San Luis Obispo’s Amtrak station is within walking distance of downtown and is served by the Pacific Surfliner and Coast Starlight. The city’s tourism office estimates the rail journey from Los Angeles at about five hours and recommends checking current schedules before booking. Drivers can approach via U.S. 101 or fold SLO into a longer coastal road trip.

For domestic and international flyers, San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport (SBP) provides the closest air gateway. The regional airport lists nonstop links with several major U.S. connecting hubs, including Dallas–Fort Worth, Denver, Los Angeles, Phoenix, San Francisco and Seattle. Visitors connecting through those cities should confirm schedules directly with their airline. Rental cars, taxis and rideshares serve the airport, though Visit SLO advises prearranging transportation for late-night arrivals.

Once downtown, the compact setting makes it easy to stay on foot. Visitors with an extra day can add a winery outing, browse the city center around Mission Plaza or head to nearby Avila Beach, Pismo Beach or Morro Bay. For anyone debating a dedicated wine-country trip versus a coastal city weekend, Autumn Soirée offers a persuasive compromise: many of the region’s standout producers and cooks come together in one place, while the surrounding landscape remains close enough to explore the next morning.

Event details

What: Fifth Annual Autumn Soirée: The SLO Way

Fifth Annual Autumn Soirée: The SLO Way When: Saturday, November 14, 2026; VIP entry at 5 p.m., general admission from 6 to 9 p.m., Afterglow from 9 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, November 14, 2026; VIP entry at 5 p.m., general admission from 6 to 9 p.m., Afterglow from 9 to 10 p.m. Where: Hotel San Luis Obispo, 877 Palm Street, San Luis Obispo, California

Hotel San Luis Obispo, 877 Palm Street, San Luis Obispo, California Tickets: Early-release general admission $150 and VIP $200 through October 2; afterward, $175 and $225

Early-release general admission $150 and VIP $200 through October 2; afterward, $175 and $225 Information and tickets: autumnsoiree.com

autumnsoiree.com Hotel: hotel-slo.com

Travel planning sources: Visit SLO transportation guide, San Luis Obispo airport guide and train guide. Event details and prices were current as of September 14, 2026 and are subject to change.