Hotel San Luis Obispo , a Michelin Guide One Key luxury boutique hotel located in the heart of San Luis Obispo’s vibrant downtown, is celebrating the golden season with curated fall offers designed to capture the magic of California’s Central Coast

Available now through December 20, the property invites guests to experience coastal exploration and elevated dining with two exclusive fall packages.

Coastal Getaway to Hotel San Luis Obispo

Discover what locals call “second summer,” when clear skies and coastal breezes set the stage for beach picnics, apple picking, wine tasting, hiking, and other seasonal Central Coast charms. The Coastal Getaway package celebrates the region’s perfect fall weather and includes a gourmet picnic curated by Hotel SLO’s renowned Executive Chef Ryan Fancher, a tote bag, a cozy blanket, and 15% off a two-night minimum stay.

Savor the Season at Hotel San Luis Obispo

Celebrate autumn with warm days, crisp evenings, and exceptional dining at Hotel SLO’s acclaimed restaurants and rooftop bar. The Savor the Season package includes a welcome bottle of local organic apple cider; a $100 dining credit to experience Michelin-recognized modern steakhouse, Ox + Anchor, farm-fresh dining at Piadina, or cocktails and panoramic rooftop views at High Bar; and 15% off a two-night minimum stay.

Seasonal Cocktails at High Bar at Hotel San Luis Obispo

Hotel guests and locals alike can sip new, seasonal creations at High Bar. Featured cocktails include Stars Hallow, a decadent blend of rum, Kahlúa Baileys, espresso, chai, and cinnamon; and Pisco & Spice, a fall twist on the classic Pisco Sour with cinnamon brandy, grapefruit, and lime. Both are priced at $14.

Autumn Spa Rituals at Sol Spa

Sol Spa also introduces two seasonal treatments. The Golden Hour massage is a deeply grounding ritual with warm ginger root oil to ease tension, boost circulation, and revive energy. The Autumn Glow facial is a hydrating, enzyme-rich treatment featuring pumpkin and snow mushroom actives for a luminous complexion.

For reservations or more details about Hotel SLO and its fall offerings, please visit hotel-slo.com

About Hotel San Luis Obispo

Bringing an unprecedented level of luxury accommodations, dining, and wellness to the city, Hotel San Luis Obispo is the ideal home base for exploring the California Central Coast’s many attractions, from the notable wine regions of Edna Valley, Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles, and Santa Margarita to scenic hiking trails and beaches. The 78-room MICHELIN Guide One Key hotel provides exceptional amenities for its overnight guests and local patrons, including an expansive rooftop bar and accompanying lounge, and two onsite restaurants, Piadina and Ox + Anchor, led by Executive Chef Ryan Fancher. Piadina offers a fresh California take on Italian cuisine with a menu showcasing its wood-fired oven, and Ox + Anchor is a modern spin on the classic steakhouse, providing a relaxed fine-dining experience with a menu that draws inspiration from the hills and sea that surround San Luis Obispo. For intimate gatherings to large celebrations, Hotel San Luis Obispo offers nearly 10,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event spaces, ranging from a fully equipped board room and wine cellar to a grand ballroom and rooftop terrace for groups of up to 180 people for meetings and events. A 10-minute drive from the coast, Hotel San Luis Obispo’s location in the increasingly bustling downtown encourages guests to discover the city’s numerous dining, shopping, wineries, and entertainment options, as well as providing convenient access to hiking trails and scenic beaches. Environmentally conscious travelers will appreciate the property’s sustainable elements, including reusable water bottles for every guest, refill stations throughout the hotel, and charging stations for electric vehicles. www.hotel-slo.com