Catch up on the biggest hotel and resort news from around the world this week. From major openings and luxury developments to mergers, acquisitions, conversions and resort reopenings, discover the hospitality deals and projects shaping the global hotel industry—and the destinations and brands worth watching next.

Hospitality News Weekly | August 22–29, 2026

The global hotel sector ended August with another active week of openings, conversions, acquisitions and ambitious development announcements. From Marriott pushing deeper into all-inclusive resorts in Mexico to IHG converting 14 hotels in Japan, Hyatt planting a luxury flag on Portugal’s coast and a major merger reshaping India’s hotel landscape, the common theme is clear: hotel groups are prioritising scale, luxury and conversion-led expansion.

At the same time, the week brought a reminder of the operational risks facing developers and resort owners. Construction on a major Bahamas resort project has been halted, while Jamaica continues rebuilding hotel capacity following hurricane damage.

Marriott pushes further into all-inclusive resorts in Mexico

One of the most strategically significant announcements came from Marriott International and The Reef Resorts & Spa, which agreed to convert three existing Playa del Carmen resorts into all-inclusive Tribute Portfolio properties.

The deal covers The Reef Playacar Beachfront Resort & Spa, The Reef 28 Adults-Only Luxury Hotel & Spa and The Reef Coco Beachfront Resort & Spa. Together they represent 676 rooms and are expected to enter Marriott’s system during 2027 following renovations beginning in late 2026.

The transaction illustrates one of hospitality’s strongest current themes: global brands are increasingly using conversions rather than waiting years for new construction. It also gives Marriott another route into the fast-growing all-inclusive leisure market while allowing the individual resorts to retain more of their existing identity.

IHG lands a huge 14-hotel conversion deal in Japan

In Asia, IHG Hotels & Resorts announced one of Japan’s largest hotel conversion agreements.

The 1,063-room transaction with GCP Hospitality covers 14 hotels in Kyoto, including 12 properties that will become Garner hotels, one Holiday Inn Express and one unbranded property. Renovations and phased conversions are expected during the next 12 months.

The agreement is particularly important because it demonstrates how rapidly IHG is scaling its newer Garner conversion brand. Rather than building an entire portfolio from scratch, IHG can add more than 1,000 rooms to its Kyoto presence through an existing collection of properties.

The Dali EDITION opens in southwest China

Luxury openings also continued during the week. The Dali EDITION officially opened in Yunnan, southwest China, extending Marriott’s EDITION brand into one of the country’s best-known cultural and natural destinations.

Positioned on the slopes of Cangshan Mountain overlooking Erhai Lake, the property combines EDITION’s contemporary luxury positioning with Dali’s landscape and regional culture.

The opening has also generated visible industry conversation on LinkedIn, where hospitality executives and professionals have highlighted the hotel as evidence of luxury brands moving beyond traditional gateway cities and into high-value resort and cultural destinations.

That may be one of the more important luxury-hotel trends to watch: the next generation of flagship properties increasingly depends on the destination itself becoming part of the brand proposition.

Hyatt takes Park Hyatt to Portugal

Hyatt and Portuguese developer Coporgest announced plans for Park Hyatt Comporta, together with Park Hyatt-branded residences.

Expected to open in 2029, the development will introduce Park Hyatt to Portugal on the Alentejo coast, approximately an hour from Lisbon airport.

Comporta has steadily grown from a relatively discreet beach destination into one of Europe’s most closely watched luxury-hospitality markets. Park Hyatt’s arrival provides another strong vote of confidence in demand for lower-density, nature-oriented European resort destinations.

Hilton plans an LXR resort in Costa Rica

Hilton made another luxury-resort move this week by announcing Maravé Manuel Antonio, LXR Hotels & Resorts in Costa Rica.

Scheduled for 2029, the development will sit on a nearly 40-acre coastal estate and include 173 hotel rooms, suites and branded residences, with approximately 650 feet of Pacific beachfront. The project will introduce Hilton’s LXR brand to Costa Rica.

The announcement reinforces two increasingly connected development trends: luxury hotels paired with branded residences and high-end operators targeting environmentally distinctive leisure destinations.

Saudi Arabia adds another 850-room hotel

The Middle East continues to produce hotel developments at a scale rarely seen elsewhere.

Accor

Accor and Al Qimmah Hospitality expanded their Saudi partnership with an agreement for an 850-room Novotel in Makkah, expected to open in 2030.

Their partnership now encompasses five hotels across Jeddah, Makkah and Madinah representing more than 4,000 rooms. Accor says it currently operates more than 21,600 rooms across 48 hotels in Saudi Arabia, with another 47 hotels and more than 11,400 rooms in its pipeline.

Religious tourism remains an enormous hospitality-growth driver, particularly in Makkah and Madinah, while Saudi Arabia’s wider tourism investment programme continues creating opportunities across luxury, premium and mainstream hotel segments.

India sees both consolidation and new openings

India generated some of the week’s most consequential corporate news.

Indian Hotels Company Limited, the owner of Taj and other hotel brands, and Oriental Hotels Limited announced a merger on August 24, according to the corporate announcement filed with India’s National Stock Exchange.

The development comes as hotel groups increasingly compete for scale in one of the world’s fastest-expanding hospitality markets.

Meanwhile, Lemon Tree Hotels opened an 85-room Lemon Tree Hotel in Bharuch, Gujarat. It becomes the company’s 12th operational hotel in the state, with another 20 Gujarat properties in its pipeline.

Social-industry discussion is paying increasing attention to India as well. Hospitality commentators on LinkedIn have been highlighting the scale of the country’s development pipeline and the expansion of hotels beyond established metropolitan markets into Tier-2 cities, leisure destinations and demand corridors.

Hotel investment continues in the United States

Acquisition activity remains healthy in the U.S.

Highline Hospitality Partners acquired the dual-branded AC Hotel San Antonio Riverwalk and Element San Antonio Riverwalk, a combined 343-room property. The transaction represents Highline Hospitality Partners’ 20th and 21st hotel investments.

Meanwhile, UMusic Hospitality announced plans to convert Kansas City’s historic Scarritt Building into a 169-room music-focused hotel, another example of developers using adaptive reuse to create differentiated lifestyle properties.

Holiday Inn also opened a new property near Denver Airport featuring IHG’s latest prototype and reimagined lobby design.

Jamaica brings a major resort back online

Not all of this week’s news involved adding completely new hotels.

Royalton Negril

Royalton Negril reopened on August 25 following an extensive restoration after Hurricane Melissa, returning 573 rooms to Jamaica’s available hotel inventory and approximately 960 employees to work.

Royalton Blue Waters and Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters are scheduled to follow on September 15, restoring another 578 rooms and approximately 1,200 jobs.

Jamaica’s official tourism information still lists several accommodation properties as closed, illustrating how the island’s recovery remains uneven even as major resorts return to operation.

Bahamas development faces a construction halt

A more challenging development story emerged in The Bahamas.

Rosewood

Construction associated with the Rosewood Exuma project has been halted amid disputes and regulatory/legal issues surrounding the development. Skift’s Daily Lodging Report reported on August 27 that Bahamian authorities had directed developer Yntegra Group to pause construction.

The story is a reminder that the global boom in luxury-resort development is not without risk. Environmental approvals, local planning requirements, infrastructure demands and legal challenges are becoming increasingly important considerations for island and coastal developments.

What the industry is talking about

Beyond formal company announcements, hospitality conversation on professional social networks this month is pointing toward several themes.

India’s pipeline is attracting attention, particularly growth beyond the largest cities. Luxury brands are increasingly pairing themselves with distinctive destinations, a theme amplified by discussion around The Dali EDITION. And operators continue to emphasize asset-light expansion, conversions and brand partnerships rather than ownership-heavy growth.

The actual transactions announced this week support that conversation. IHG is converting 14 Japanese hotels. Marriott is converting three Mexican resorts. Hyatt and Hilton are entering new luxury destinations through development partnerships. Accor is growing Saudi Arabia alongside a local investment group.

The hotel business is increasingly becoming a competition not simply to build the most hotels, but to put the right brand onto the right asset and destination as quickly as possible.

The week in perspective

The most important takeaway from August 22–29 is that hospitality expansion remains global but increasingly selective.

Luxury resort markets such as Portugal and Costa Rica continue attracting international operators. Saudi Arabia and India remain high-growth territories. Japan illustrates the enormous potential of hotel conversions, while Mexico demonstrates how rapidly global hotel companies are moving into all-inclusive resorts.

At the same time, Jamaica’s reopening story and the construction issues in The Bahamas show the other side of hospitality investment: hotels are deeply exposed to weather, regulation, infrastructure and destination-level risk.

There were relatively few significant permanent hotel closures reported internationally during the period reviewed. Instead, the stronger closure-related stories involved temporary shutdowns, rebuilding and interrupted developments.

For investors, developers and operators, the message from this week is therefore fairly clear: growth remains aggressive, but conversions, partnerships, branded residences and destination selection are becoming just as important as simply adding new rooms.