Hotel Rates in 50 Major US Travel Destinations

According to the latest survey of hotel room rates across major US travel destinations, Boston, MA remains the most expensive city in the United States for accommodation.

The survey compared hotel rates across 50 destinations based on prices during the month of October 2023 – the month when hotel rates tend to peak in many US cities. Only centrally located hotels with a 3-star rating or higher were considered for the survey.

With an average price of $303 for the most affordable double room, Boston emerged as the most expensive city for the third year running. Completing the podium are New York City and Austin, with rates of $288 and $257, respectively.

Compared to last year, hotel rates in Boston are about 15% more expensive, while rates in NYC have increased by 20%. The biggest jump is recorded in Cleveland and Las Vegas – both up by around 25%. Las Vegas rates were likely boosted by the opening of The Sphere – a brand $2 billion entertainment complex – but remain relatively affordable at an average of $137 per night.

At the other end of the spectrum, hotel rates have dropped by almost 30% in San Diego and Saint Louis. Meanwhile, with an average rate of $102 per night, Portland emerged as the least expensive destination with rates having dropped by 14% compared to October 2022 in Oregon’s largest city.

When looking at all 50 cities analysed by the survey, average rates came out at $167 per night for the least expensive double room – almost identical to last year’s results of $168.

The following is the list of 50 major city destinations in the United States. Prices shown reflect the average rate for each city’s cheapest available double room (minimum 3-star hotel) located in the city center for the period October 1–31, 2023: