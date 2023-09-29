Hotel News eTurboNews | eTN Hospitality Industry Hungary Travel Luxury Tourism News NewsBrief Short News Tourism

Palace-Turned Hotel in Budapest Wins Tourism Design 2023

2 hours ago
by Binayak Karki
Written by Binayak Karki

Hotel Oktogon, a recent addition to Andrássy Avenue, designed by interior architects Eszter Radnóczy and the team of este’r partners, has received recognition by winning the Tourism Design 2023 competition at the BIG SEE international architecture and design awards.

The project is now a contender for the grand prize. Various international magazines such as Design Street Milan, BuildNews, and ArchiPortale have also showcased impressive images of the hotel’s renovation in recent months.

The hotel, which opened in June 2022, has a fascinating Budapest backstory.

Located at 52 Andrássy Avenue, the Neo-Renaissance palace was constructed in the late 19th century (between 1884 and 1886) by architect Henrik Schmahl, known for his work on the Párisi Court and the Uránia National Film Theater.

It was financed by Swiss-born industrialist Henrik Haggenmacher, who was a mill owner and brewery founder.

After an extensive three-year renovation, the building was transformed into a hotel by interior design firm este’r partners and architectural partner Archikon. It is currently operated by the Continental Group.

