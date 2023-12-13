Hotel Gift Card Sales Surge Right Before Christmas

Insights from industry analysts reveal that the hour before midnight on Christmas Eve marks the peak shopping moment of the year for hoteliers selling gift cards and experiences.

The hotel gift card sector is experiencing rapid growth, currently valued at approximately $60 billion, and showing an average annual growth rate of 14%. Industry experts have disclosed that the busiest shopping hour of the year falls between 11pm and midnight on Christmas Eve, as latecomers opt for experiential gifts instead of tangible items for their loved ones.

Furthermore, hotel gift cards are increasingly favored by businesses in the corporate market, who are opting to give gift cards to team members, stakeholders, and valued customers instead of traditional Christmas hampers.

In the post-pandemic era, customers have reassessed their priorities and now prioritize giving experiences and memories over physical presents. The advantage of gifting experiences is that they can be provided digitally, allowing gift-givers to offer a thoughtful experience right up until the last minute before Christmas. Many hotels experience the highest demand for retailing gift cards and vouchers for experiences during the final hour of Christmas Eve, and there are still a significant number of sales on Christmas Day. These sales are often made by individuals who have forgotten to purchase a gift, feel they have not given enough, or are taking advantage of Christmas Day sales.

Hotels are now able to generate more revenue by leveraging new technology to sell a variety of products and services beyond just rooms. By incorporating gift cards into their offerings, hotels can not only turn guests into advocates who want to share the gift of a hotel experience, but also attract new customers. This strategy proves highly effective, as 72% of guests end up spending more than the initial value of the gift card they receive.

The gift card sector is not only expanding, but it is also undergoing changes. In the past, it involved solely picking a monetary amount to gift, but now it revolves around selecting packages and experiences such as dining or spa days to tailor the gift to the recipient. This benefits gift givers by allowing them to give a unique experience, recipients who can create cherished memories, and hotels that can generate substantial additional revenue beyond accommodation.