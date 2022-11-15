Hotel Arts Barcelona presents gastronomy-led festivities

Spain’s architectural landmark Hotel Arts Barcelona is setting the stage for iconic festive season celebrations at its signature dining and event venues, including two-Michelin-starred temple to Mediterranean fine dining Enoteca Paco Pérez and the Gran Saló Gaudí where The Midnight Blue, New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner and Show will take place amid striking décor and bold frosted illumination.

Combining history, peculiar traditions and delightful surprises, Christmas in Barcelona is a magical time of shopping for handmade ornaments and artisan treats at charming markets and fairs, strolling the streets under the glow of holiday lights, and admiring the elaborate nativity scenes at heritage churches. Placing guests amid all the festive hubbub and excitement in one of Europe’s most dynamic destinations, Hotel Arts Barcelona offers an ideal base for participating in the city’s Christmas rituals as well as sampling some of the region’s best gastronomy at the hotel’s own venues.

Destination dining venue Enoteca Paco Pérez will be inviting guests to take a walk along the Catalan coast with a special Christmas menu that carefully balances avant-garde and traditional culinary techniques for a memorable experience filled with tantalising new sensations and familiar flavours that draw on local culinary heritage.

The experience opens with delightful small bites served family-style, including winter cappuccino and truffle tartlet, and is followed by hearty, protein-rich mains – soup in two textures with sea crab, truffled guinea fowl cannelloni, sea bream, and young goat shoulder with cheese and quince. For dessert, Chef Paco will keep the magic going with a miniature chocolate fritter, pears served with pear snow and anise sabayon, and petit fours. Enoteca’s Christmas menu is available for dinner on 22-24 and 29-30 December and for lunch on 25-26 December. Prices start with 220€ per person, with an additional 160€ per person for wine pairings.

Another opportunity to savour Chef Paco’s innovative Mediterranean reinterpretations while exploring the freshest seasonal ingredients from the land and the sea is Enoteca’s New Year’s Eve dinner.

This will be a 13-course kaleidoscope of exquisite flavours opening with such delights as rosé Champagne gel with caviar and rose petals, and scallop in hazelnut meuniere.

Next courses, the whimsical “Sea remembering Gaudí” and “Lobster forest version,” will keep diners on the edge of their seats in anticipation, while John Dory and scarlet prawn coconut red curry and Wagyu loin with truffled miso and mushrooms promise masterfully executed, comforting winter flavours. The closing act – velvety figs with walnuts and shiso – offers the perfect send-off to 2022. Served from 7:30 pm until midnight, the exclusive New Year’s Eve dinner at Enoteca Paco Pérez can be experienced for 385€ per person, with an additional 190€ per person for wine pairings.

Over at the resplendent Gran Saló Gaudí Ballroom, a whirlwind night of live performances and decadent dining will be offered as part of The Midnight Blue, New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner and Show. After a welcome Champagne cocktail with canapés and a show-cooking selection featuring Amelie oysters with Oscietra caviar and acorn-fed Iberian ham at the Hall of Gran Saló Gaudí, guests will step into the glamorous ballroom glowing and shimmering in mysterious blue, with thousands of glittering lights illuminating every surface. Here, an exquisite seven-course menu especially designed by the hotel’s Culinary Director, Conrado Tromp, will be served to a sequence of artistic and musical performances, followed by a night of dancing and elevated mixology.

The Midnight Blue, New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner and Show featuring such highlights as succulent Galician beef sirloin with truffled parmentier and marbled Balfegó bluefin tuna with caviar will take place from 8:00 pm till midnight, with dancing and an open bar until 2:00 am, and is priced at 450€ per person, including wine and traditional fortune grapes at midnight.

For added privacy and elevated exclusivity, guests can choose to countdown to 2023 with a Private New Year’s Eve Penthouse Dinner on one of the highest floors of Hotel Arts Barcelona’s towering landmark. In an elegant atmosphere created by the in-house florist, a personal butler and a private Chef will prepare a delectable seven-course tasting menu served en suite and paired with a curated beverage selection.

To fully experience the glamour of the festive season at one of Barcelona’s most prestigious addresses, guests can book an overnight stay where inimitable coastal vistas combine with over 500 contemporary art pieces to make Hotel Arts Barcelona the city’s hub of creativity and innovation. The New Year’s Eve Stay Package at Hotel Arts Barcelona starts from 1,225€ ++ per night in a Deluxe room and includes:

One-night accommodation for two people

Buffet breakfast for two people at Lokal restaurant

Tickets to Midnight Blue New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner and Show for two people

Parking

For additional information about Hotel Arts Barcelona or to make a reservation, please visit hotelartsbarcelona.com.

About Paco Pérez

Born in Huelva and raised in Llançà, chef Paco Pérez credits his passion for cooking back to the formative days learning the ropes in his family’s tapas bar. From that springboard, he embarked on a spectacular career that saw him train under the industry’s finest. In France, he learned from three Michelin-starred chef Michel Guèrard, one of the forefathers of the Nouvelle Cuisine; in Catalonia, he revelled in the creativity of Ferrán Adrià while working with him in El Bulli. Chef Paco’s first restaurant, Miramar, that he opened in Llançà with his wife Montse Serra, displayed a winning combination of inquisitive spirit and deep respect for expertise and teamwork, bringing the venue two Michelin stars. His international projects, ranging from 5-Cinco by Paco Pérez in Berlin to Tast Cuina Catalana in Manchester, speak not only of the celebrated chef’s global ambitions, but also of his commitment to constantly push himself professionally and creatively.

About Hotel Arts Barcelona

Hotel Arts Barcelona boasts stunning panoramic views from its unique location on the waterfront, in the heart of the city’s Port Olímpic neighbourhood. Designed by renowned architect Bruce Graham, Hotel Arts features 44 floors of exposed glass and steel, making it a prominent feature of Barcelona’s skyline. The waterfront hotel’s 455 rooms and 28 exclusive The Penthouses feature sleek, modern design complemented by an impressive 20th century collection of works by contemporary Catalan and Spanish artists. Hotel Arts is one of the premier culinary destinations in Barcelona with 2 Michelin-starred Enoteca helmed by the illustrious, 5 Michelin-starred chef Paco Perez. Guests seeking a serene escape may enjoy signature treatments by renowned Spanish skin-care brand Natura Bisse overlooking the Mediterranean Sea at 43 The Spa. Recognized as one of the top business hotels in Spain, Hotel Arts provides over 3,000 square-feet of function space overlooking the Mediterranean in Arts 41, for board meetings and conferences as well as social events, weddings and celebrations. The hotel offers an additional 24,000 square-feet of function space, with the main meeting space located on the lower ground and second floors. For more information, please visit hotelartsbarcelona.com.

