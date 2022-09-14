Hotel Arts Barcelona appoints Pascha Bhatti as Director of Operations

The iconic urban retreat Hotel Arts Barcelona is pleased to announce the appointment of Pascha Bhatti as Director of Operations.

In his new role at Hotel Arts Barcelona, The Ritz-Carlton veteran will handle all the aspects of running the landmark property including, but not limited to, the day-to-day management of its award-winning restaurants, bars, spa, and the rooms division.

Boasting an impressive background in luxury hospitality, the 32-year-old hotelier joins Hotel Arts from The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong in China – a Forbes 5 star-rated hotel with a Michelin-starred speciality restaurant. His previous experiences in China also include a stint as Director of Beverage & Food at W Shanghai – The Bund, where he was in charge of the Food & Beverage division and music and event programming, and at The Ritz-Carlton, Chengdu as Director of Food & Beverage.

While with The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai which Mr. Bhatti joined in 2013, he worked his way up from the position of Food & Beverage Service Manager to Assistant Director of Food & Beverage in just four years. There was also a brief stint at The Ritz-Carlton, Sanya, his first international property, and jobs in prestigious hotels in his native Austria before that.

“Having Pascha join the team as international travel is starting to pick up again offers Hotel Arts a fantastic opportunity to benefit from his extensive knowledge of luxury hotel operations in some of the most sophisticated destinations in the world, as well as his deep understanding of The Ritz-Carlton service culture.”

Andreas Oberoi, the General Manager at Hotel Arts Barcelona, added, “Pascha will now manage the strategies for all of the culinary outlets and the spa, as well as running the rooms, housekeeping and other departments while ensuring our products and services are market-leading.”

During his time with Marriott International, Mr. Bhatti has taken part in numerous hotel openings, both as a member of the leadership task force and a pre-opening trainer, including the openings of The Ritz-Carlton, Macao; The Ritz-Carlton, Haikou; W Shanghai; W Xiamen and W Xi’an.

Mr. Bhatti holds a diploma in hotel management from Villa Blanka, a secondary vocational college for tourism, hotel and catering in Innsbruck, Austria. For more information about Hotel Arts Barcelona, please visit hotelartsbarcelona.com.

About Hotel Arts Barcelona

Hotel Arts Barcelona boasts stunning panoramic views from its unique location on the waterfront, in the heart of the city’s Port Olímpic neighborhood. Designed by renowned architect Bruce Graham, Hotel Arts features 44 floors of exposed glass and steel, making it a prominent feature of Barcelona’s skyline. The waterfront hotel’s 455 rooms and 28 exclusive Penthouses feature sleek, modern design complemented by an impressive 20th century collection of works by contemporary Catalan and Spanish artists.

Hotel Arts is one of the premier culinary destinations in Barcelona with 2 Michelin-starred Enoteca helmed by the illustrious, 5 Michelin- starred chef Paco Perez. Guests seeking a serene escape may enjoy signature treatments by renowned Spanish skin-care brand Natura Bisse overlooking the Mediterranean Sea at 43 The Spa. Recognized as one of the top business hotels in Spain, Hotel Arts provides over 3,000 square-feet of function space overlooking the Mediterranean in Arts 41, for board meetings and conferences as well as social events, weddings and celebrations. The hotel offers an additional 24,000 square-feet of function space, with the main meeting space located on the lower ground and second floors.

