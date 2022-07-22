Hospitality Training for 100,000 Young Saudis Spanish Style

Saudi Arabia’s best and brightest future hospitality workers have arrived at Les Roches Global Hospitality Education on its campus in Marbella, Spain.

The cohort is part of a new program announced by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism to equip 100,000 young Saudis with the key hospitality skills needed to pursue careers in the Kingdom’s flourishing tourism industry.

Launched by His Excellency Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia at the 116th session of the World Tourism Organization’s Executive Council in Jeddah last month, ‘Tourism Trailblazers’ will provide in-depth global experience to the tourism industry’s future leaders.

His Excellency Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia said: “The program demonstrates our commitment to empowering young people by providing them with the right skills, support, and opportunities to shape the future of the tourism industry.

“It is vital that we invest in our youth now. Creating a skilled workforce with the talent and ambition to support and drive the tourism sector regionally and globally is key to realizing the Saudi Vision 2030, a unique and transformative economic and social reform blueprint that is opening Saudi Arabia up to the world.”

The program has three main objectives that aim to nurture, develop and support talent in the industry. It seeks to spread a culture of professionalism, help nascent professionals gain the knowledge and qualifications needed to break into the industry, and support their success through the refinement of their skills. The program will help trainees to secure jobs within the sector, including seasonal, part-time, or full-time opportunities across the Kingdom.

The first cohort of students at Les Roches Global Hospitality Education on its campus in Marbella will be equipped with the fundamentals of Tourism Business and Operations, from understanding housekeeping Operations to Customer Experience or Sales and negotiation skills. Les Roches Global Hospitality Education is part of Sommet Education, a leading worldwide network of first-class higher education hospitality and culinary art schools.

Benoît-Etienne Domenget, CEO of Sommet Education said: “We are honored to contribute to the rise of Saudi talents, fully engaged in providing them with the practical and academic skills they will need to embrace a career in such a wide industry at a time where opportunities of growth and development are at their highest for all.”

Participants in the wider program are set to benefit from training scholarships at leading global institutions in France, Spain, Switzerland, the UK, Australia, and Italy.

Applications are being accepted not only from fresh graduates, but also from Saudis who already work within the industry and those who aspire to start a career in the tourism, hospitality, culinary, service, and sales fields.