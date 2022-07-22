Honolulu to Nice: World’s most underrated city break destinations

If you are looking for some place a little further off the beaten path, where would the world’s most underrated city trips be?

When holidaymakers think about foreign city trip, the same destinations probably come to mind: Paris, Milan, London, New York City and so on…

And there are many good reasons for that, as these famous destinations offer spectacular cultural, restaurant, shopping and sightseeing experiences.

Travel industry experts scrutinized 100 of the world’s most visited cities and ranked them based on the highest percentage of five-star rated attractions to the lowest number of visitors ratio, to reveal the most underrated city break destinations in the world.

World’s 10 most underrated city break destinations

Rhodes, Greece – Intl. Arrivals – 2.41M, Things To Do – 327, Number Of 5-Star Things To Do – 124, % of 5-Star Things To Do – 38, Overall Score /10 – 8.95 Marrakesh, Morocco – Intl. Arrivals – 3.2MThings To Do – 3375, Number Of 5-Star Things To Do – 1856, % of 5-Star Things To Do – 55, Overall Score /10 – 8.74 Porto, Portugal – Intl. Arrivals – 2.49M, Things To Do – 1310, Number Of 5-Star Things To Do – 453, % of 5-Star Things To Do – 36, Overall Score /10 – 8.75 Heraklion, Greece – Intl. Arrivals – 3.03M, Things To Do – 342, Number Of 5-Star Things To Do – 164, % of 5-Star Things To Do – 48, Overall Score /10 – 8.53 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Intl. Arrivals – 2.33M, Things To Do – 2547, Number Of 5-Star Things To Do – 776, % of 5-Star Things To Do – 30, Overall Score /10 – 8.32 Kraków, Poland – Intl. Arrivals – 2.91M, Things To Do – 1517, Number Of 5-Star Things To Do – 575, % of 5-Star Things To Do – 38, Overall Score /10 – 8.11 Lima, Peru – Intl. Arrivals – 2.76M, Things To Do – 1454, Number Of 5-Star Things To Do – 451, % of 5-Star Things To Do – 31, Overall Score /10 – 8.00 Honolulu, Hawaii – Intl. Arrivals – 2.85M, Things To Do – 1503, Number Of 5-Star Things To Do – 484, % of 5-Star Things To Do – 32, Overall Score /10 – 7.95 Hurghada, Egypt – Intl. Arrivals – 3.87M, Things To Do – 1011, Number Of 5-Star Things To Do – 470, % of 5-Star Things To Do – 46, Overall Score /10 – 7.90 Nice, France – Intl. Arrivals – 2.85M, Things To Do – 865, Number Of 5-Star Things To Do – 269, % of 5-Star Things To Do – 31, Overall Score /10 – 7.84

In first place with an overall score of 8.95 out of 10 is Rhodes. Despite receiving just 2.41 million visitors a year the city is clearly highly rated amongst visitors. 38% of the attractions here in Rhodes have been rated five stars, including its famous medieval city, one of the best-preserved in Europe and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Ranking in second place is the Moroccan city of Marrakesh with an overall score of 8.74. The city receives just over 3 million visitors a year, with 55% of its attractions being deemed to be worthy of five stars. Like Rhodes, Marrakesh is an ancient medieval city but doesn’t perhaps receive as many visitors as European cities.

Tied with Marrakesh, with slightly fewer visitors but also similarly fewer highly rated attractions is Porto, in Portugal. Visitors to Portugal often flock to the capital of Lisbon, but the impressive bridges, candy-colored houses, and of course the local port wine make Porto well worth a visit.