Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Set to Open for Tourists

Starting next Friday, December 15, group tours of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (HZMB), one of the world’s longest cross-sea bridges, will commence for tourists from the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, and Macao special administrative regions.

Hong Kong and Macao residents with valid home return permits, alongside Chinese mainland residents with valid ID cards, are eligible for the tour groups.

The tour route spans from Zhuhai port to Blue Dolphin Island, lasting approximately 140 minutes. Tourists can admire three channel bridges and might even catch a glimpse of the Chinese white dolphin, often referred to as the giant panda of the sea.

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, stretching across 55 kilometers, connects Hong Kong and Macao with Zhuhai in Guangdong Province, showcasing incredible engineering prowess. It serves both as a crucial transport link and a stunning architectural marvel, symbolizing an extraordinary achievement in engineering.

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge presents an appealing opportunity for tourists by linking three distinct regions. It enables visitors to experience the varied cultures, cuisines, and attractions of Hong Kong, Macao, and Zhuhai all within a single day, making it a convenient and enriching travel experience.