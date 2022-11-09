Breaking Travel News Business Travel Destination Government News Hong Kong Hospitality Industry News Tourism Tourist Travel Wire News

Hong Kong says huanying to group travelers

5 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Add Comment
4 min read
image courtesy of Marci Marc from Pixabay
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

The Hong Kong Government announced that specific arrangements for inbound tour group travelers will be launched this month.

The specific arrangements will welcome (huanying) inbound tour group travelers who are received by licensed travel agents and have pre-registered their itineraries to enter designated tourist attractions including theme parks, museums and temples, as well as dine in designated catering premises when holding the Amber Code of the Vaccine Pass. The government will also explore the permissibility of allowing such travelers to undergo fewer nucleic acid tests while balancing the epidemic risks.

Dr. Pang Yiu-kai, Chairman of the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), welcomed the government’s latest announcement.  Dr Pang said:

“The new arrangements mark Hong Kong’s resumption to normality and send a positive message to travelers and our trade partners around the world.”

“It is expected that the specific arrangements can help gradually attract leisure travelers to visit Hong Kong again, especially consumers in short-haul markets. The HKTB will continue to work with the Government, the tourism industry, and related sectors to demonstrate Hong Kong’s diverse tourism appeal to ramp up travelers’ interests in visiting the city, to drive the revival of tourism in Hong Kong.”

The HKTB has been constantly and closely engaging travel trade and media partners around the world. For instance, in October, the HKTB lined up more than 400 meetings with over 200 local trade partners and representatives in visitor source markets, including tour operators, hotel and attractions, to discuss partnership opportunities and gear up for bringing back visitors.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board works in partnership with relevant government departments and organizations, the travel-related sectors, and other entities related to tourism. The cooperation also regularly consults its stakeholders and participates in a number of strategy groups and forums. The HKTB conducts extensive research into visitor profiles and preferences. This research data, along with information on the latest tourism trends and patterns, as well as analyses and projections by international organizations, is used for mapping out the HKTB’s marketing strategies for different visitor source markets and segments.

Share this Article
PrintCopyLinkedInTelegramVKMessengerWhatsAppSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXing
More on: | | | |

Related News

You may also like

About the author

Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Linda Hohnholz has been writing and editing articles since the start of her working career. She has applied this innate passion to such places as Hawaii Pacific University, Chaminade University, the Hawaii Children's Discovery Center, and now TravelNewsGroup.

View all posts
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly