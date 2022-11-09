Hong Kong says huanying to group travelers

The specific arrangements will welcome (huanying) inbound tour group travelers who are received by licensed travel agents and have pre-registered their itineraries to enter designated tourist attractions including theme parks, museums and temples, as well as dine in designated catering premises when holding the Amber Code of the Vaccine Pass. The government will also explore the permissibility of allowing such travelers to undergo fewer nucleic acid tests while balancing the epidemic risks.

Dr. Pang Yiu-kai, Chairman of the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), welcomed the government’s latest announcement. Dr Pang said:

“The new arrangements mark Hong Kong’s resumption to normality and send a positive message to travelers and our trade partners around the world.”

“It is expected that the specific arrangements can help gradually attract leisure travelers to visit Hong Kong again, especially consumers in short-haul markets. The HKTB will continue to work with the Government, the tourism industry, and related sectors to demonstrate Hong Kong’s diverse tourism appeal to ramp up travelers’ interests in visiting the city, to drive the revival of tourism in Hong Kong.”

The HKTB has been constantly and closely engaging travel trade and media partners around the world. For instance, in October, the HKTB lined up more than 400 meetings with over 200 local trade partners and representatives in visitor source markets, including tour operators, hotel and attractions, to discuss partnership opportunities and gear up for bringing back visitors.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board works in partnership with relevant government departments and organizations, the travel-related sectors, and other entities related to tourism. The cooperation also regularly consults its stakeholders and participates in a number of strategy groups and forums. The HKTB conducts extensive research into visitor profiles and preferences. This research data, along with information on the latest tourism trends and patterns, as well as analyses and projections by international organizations, is used for mapping out the HKTB’s marketing strategies for different visitor source markets and segments.

