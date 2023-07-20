Hong Kong Makes USA Great Again

Tensions between China and the United States are no longer a reason for the people of Hong Kong. They know America is Great again, and they will Discover Hong Kong.

The largest Disney 100th anniversary event in Hong Kong is being hosted at three shopping malls under Wharf Group from 14 July to 3 September!

Harbour City, Times Square, and Plaza Hollywood, all located at the best sightseeing spots, have joined forces to create themed journeys featuring 18 photo spots and characters from Disney Classics, Princess series, Duffy and Friends, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars.

More on Plaza Hollywood, Times Square, and Harbour City celebrating 100 years of Disney in the City of Light.