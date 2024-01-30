Hong Kong Lunar New Year

Hong Kong is one of the Asian cities with the richest Lunar New Year ambience. (CNW Group/Hong Kong Tourism Board)

The Lunar New Year is always associated with a form of archaic festival, rooted as it is in traditional Chinese customs.

But that couldn’t be further from the truth – Hong Kong explodes with color and fabulous celebrations during the Lunar New Year period.

With bustling flower markets, exciting city-wide events, and beautiful festive displays galore staged throughout the entire festive period from day to night, Hong Kong is one of the Asian cities with the richest Lunar New Year ambiance.

Tourists looking to experience a celebration like no other should pay a visit during the Lunar New Year – and we can show you how to celebrate just like the locals do.

Also known as a “basin meal,” poon choi used to be a somewhat under-the-radar dish, mainly confined to rural villages. It has recently seen an explosion in popularity, especially during the Lunar New Year period. An enormous basin is layered with ingredients and covered in a rich, savoury gravy. The basin is then gently warmed up and eaten communally. There is much symbolism attached to the ingredients found in poon choi, from pork that symbolizes prosperity to prawns that symbolize happiness. Locals believe that eating these auspicious foods can attract these positive attributes into your life.

Tourists visiting Hong Kong can partake in a traditional poon choi feast by joining extraordinary local tours to one of Hong Kong’s rural walled villages like those in Yuen Long or Sha Tau Kok. With distinct customs attached to these walled villages, you can expect a fascinating glimpse into how villagers celebrate the Lunar New Year!

