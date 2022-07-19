Hong Kong Harbour Fiesta: Dazzling Multimedia Show

As an internationally renowned harbor with mesmerizing night views, Hong Kong’s iconic Victoria Harbour will excite visitors with a new spectacle this summer. In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the HKSAR, an extraordinary multimedia show “Hong Kong Harbour Fiesta” will take center stage every evening in July, with a brand-new combination of synchronized layered light effects criss-crossing the harbor. Take a night walk along the promenade and enjoy the magnificent audio-visual multimedia experience.

With a myriad of dancing lights, celebratory content on LED screens, and dazzling light decorations on the body of the Star Ferry, together with the spectacular lights of “A Symphony of Lights,” the new innovative form of harbor dance will showcase the vibrancy of the harbor and the architectural spectacle of Hong Kong’s skyline:

Click here to view the list of participating buildings and attractions.

The show runs from July 1-31, every evening from 8:00-8:10 pm and admission is free.

Best Viewing Locations

The best places to view the show is from Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront outside the Hong Kong Cultural Centre, the Avenue of Stars, Wan Chai Temporary Promenade, the promenade at Golden Bauhinia Square in Wan Chai, and from sightseeing ferries in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor.

Music

The music of the “Hong Kong Harbour Fiesta” is broadcast every night at the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront outside the Hong Kong Cultural Centre, the Avenue of Stars, and the promenade at Golden Bauhinia Square in Wan Chai. In addition, spectators can listen to the music with a dedicated mobile application that can be downloaded from the App store and Google play.

Star Ferry

The Star Ferry running between Tsim Sha Tsui and Central/Wan Chai will be dressed up with dazzling lights. During every night’s “A Symphony of Lights” light show, these lights will be synchronized with the show music. Lighting times from the Central to Tsim Sha Tsui line are 6:00-11:30 pm and from the Wan Chai to Tsim Sha Tsui line from 6-11 pm.

Adverse weather arrangement

In the case of a Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 3 or above or Red/Black Rainstorm Warning Signal issued at or after 3 pm on the day of a show, the show will be suspended. No show will be staged even if the signal is removed before 8 pm on that day.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News