Hong Kong, an East-West culture bridge 

Hong Kong is more than an international business and financial center – it is an open and diverse place that blends Chinese and Western cultures, and it has always been nurtured and nourished by Chinese culture.

As Hong Kong celebrates the 25th anniversary of its return to the motherland, Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, visited the Xiqu Centre in the city’s West Kowloon Cultural District on Thursday.

During the visit, she learned about the cultural district’s planning and latest developments, as well as its work in preserving and promoting Cantonese opera and traditional Chinese theater.

