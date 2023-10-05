Hong Kong Airlines Resumes Kumamoto Japan Flights

Hong Kong Airlines announced that on December 2 it will resume direct service to Kumamoto, as it expands its network in Japan.

Having last operated this route in 2016, Hong Kong Airlines‘ resumed will service will initially run three times a week, every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturdays.

This marks the fifth destination launched this year, joining airlines’ other Japanese destinations.

Hong Kong Airlines is continually expanding its map of Japan and always exploring more routes that suit many dream holidays. Including Kumamoto, the company currently operates flights to seven destinations in Japan and continues to adjust flight frequencies to meet travel demands. These include daily flights to Nagoya and Fukuoka, twice-daily flights to Okinawa, thrice-daily flights to Tokyo (Narita) and Osaka, and three weekly flights to Sapporo.